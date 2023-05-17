Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: How to stream, start time, full DAZN fight card

On DAZN PPV this weekend Irishwoman Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs), undisputed lightweight champion, 36 is coming back home to Ireland this weekend, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 with 16 professional world title fights under her belt since she left to train in Connecticut back in 2016.
Matchroom Promotions has Katie lined up to defend her four junior welterweight titles (IBF, WBA, WBC, & WBO women’s super lightweight titles) at the 3Arena in Dublin against Chantelle ‘El Capo’ Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs), 31, from Northampton, England. Taylor plans to secure the title of undisputed champion at a second weight for her homecoming clash with Cameron.
Cameron told ESPN, “It will be hostile but it will give me a lift, make me more up for it, I’ve got no pressure on me, where as Katie has got all the pressure on her, they are all there to see her. People are overlooking me, it’s all about Katie’s homecoming, and I’m going to shock a lot of people by ruining that homecoming.”
Taylor vs. Cameron airs on DAZN at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET (Saturday, May 20th., 2023). Ring walks for the main event are expected at around (approx.) 10:31 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET. These times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card.
Tickets at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, are available here.
Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron is available to stream on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (except Australia and New Zealand). You can sign up for a DAZN subscription here.
In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.
In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.
Your DAZN plan includes 50+ fights a year, crossover boxing, woman’s soccer, pool, & more!
It should be noted, if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.
Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron full fight card
Main Card
- Title Fight: Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron
Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title
- Title Fight: Dennis Hogan vs. James ‘JJ’ Metcalf
IBO World Super-Welterweight Title
- Title Fight: Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus
WBA World Female Super-Welterweight Title
- Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane
Vacant Celtic Heavyweight Title
Prelim Card
- MaiseyRose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska
- Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix Jr.
- Caoimhín Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis
- Paddy Donovan vs. Sam O’Maison
