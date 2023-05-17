Subscribe
Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: How to stream, start time, full DAZN fight card

Everything you need to know to stream Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron on DAZN this weekend...

By: June M. Williams | 5 hours ago
Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron Public Workout, Dundrum Town Shopping Centre, Dublin 17/5/2023 Katie Taylor with Carly Burke aged 11 from Stepaside Katie Taylor with Carly Burke 17/5/2023 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/GaryxCarrx B45I1846

On DAZN PPV this weekend Irishwoman Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs), undisputed lightweight champion, 36 is coming back home to Ireland this weekend, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 with 16 professional world title fights under her belt since she left to train in Connecticut back in 2016.

Matchroom Promotions has Katie lined up to defend her four junior welterweight titles (IBF, WBA, WBC, & WBO women’s super lightweight titles) at the 3Arena in Dublin against Chantelle ‘El Capo’ Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs), 31, from Northampton, England. Taylor plans to secure the title of undisputed champion at a second weight for her homecoming clash with Cameron.

Cameron told ESPN, “It will be hostile but it will give me a lift, make me more up for it, I’ve got no pressure on me, where as Katie has got all the pressure on her, they are all there to see her. People are overlooking me, it’s all about Katie’s homecoming, and I’m going to shock a lot of people by ruining that homecoming.”

Start time

Taylor vs. Cameron airs on DAZN at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET (Saturday, May 20th., 2023). Ring walks for the main event are expected at around (approx.) 10:31 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET. These times are subject to change depending on the length of the scheduled undercard bouts on the card.

Tickets

Tickets at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, are available here.

Price

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron is available to stream on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (except Australia and New Zealand). You can sign up for a DAZN subscription here.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

Your DAZN plan includes 50+ fights a year, crossover boxing, woman’s soccer, pool, & more!

It should be noted, if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

How to Stream

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Web browsers

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia).

Mobile devices

  • iPhone, iPad
  • Android phones, tablets
  • Amazon Fire tablet

TV and streaming devices

  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick
  • Android TV
  • Apple TV
  • Google Chromecast
  • LG Smart TV, Smartcast
  • Panasonic Smart TV
  • Samsung Smart TV
  • Sony Smart TV

Gaming consoles

  • PlayStation 4
  • PlayStation 5
  • XBox One
  • XBox Series X | S

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron full fight card

Main Card

  • Title Fight: Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron
    Undisputed Female Super Lightweight Title
  • Title Fight: Dennis Hogan vs. James ‘JJ’ Metcalf
    IBO World Super-Welterweight Title
  • Title Fight: Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus
    WBA World Female Super-Welterweight Title
  • Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane
    Vacant Celtic Heavyweight Title

Prelim Card

  • MaiseyRose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska
  • Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix Jr.
  • Caoimhín Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis
  • Paddy Donovan vs. Sam O’Maison

