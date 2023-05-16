UFC flyweight Ji Yeon Kim gets heated with Mandy Bohm at ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC on ABC 4 | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Ji Yeon Kim is upset with Mandy Böhm after their foul-filled fight at UFC on ABC 4 this past Saturday. The UFC flyweight lost to Böhm via split decision, but it was clouded by controversy after Kim had two points deducted from her for committing several fouls against her opponent.

The first happened at the end of the second round when Kim kicked Böhm off of her after the horn sounded. Referee Larry Carter deducted a point, telling ‘Fire Fist’ there was ‘no excuse’ for the post-round kick. The second happened at the end of the third round after Carter had already waved off the fight due to an illegal knee from Kim to a then-grounded Böhm. Carter deemed the illegal knee unintentional, so the fight went to the judges’ scorecards, two of which were in favor of Böhm.

Ji Yeon Kim reacts to loss, reveals pre-fight injury

As expected, Ji Yeon Kim was upset with how her fight with Böhm ended, especially since she had a tough time trying to prepare for it with a severe knee injury.



“It’s lame, but if I have to make an excuse of the outcome, as everyone can see from the fact that I went to the fight wearing knee pads on,” said Kim on her Instagram Stories (H/T MMA Orbit on Twitter). “I prepared for this fight for three months at first and another four months due to Mandy’s unilateral cancellation of the first dated match. I prepared for [this] fight with a completely torn ACL in my knee for a title of seven months.

“My knee is still in the worst condition than anyone can imagine,“ continued Kim. “I just didn’t show it to the point even my corner couldn’t tell during the fight. And despite every medical staff members telling me I need surgery and needed seven to twelve months at least tor recover after surgery, yet I took the fight because I wanted to put on a show for everyone.

“For people asking why I didn’t strike with Mandy and not listening to my coach because I just couldn’t stand still. My knee pulled out of its position giving me such pain in the middle of the very first round. That’s why I decided to grapple with her instead, and I didn’t want to risk myself to be in a situation where my knee totally pulls out, making me unable to continue, which has happened a numerous times during this long training camp.”

As for the first foul, Kim admitted that it was due to ‘a moment of intense emotion’ after she claims Böhm ‘intentionally tripped’ her, which she said worsened her knee injury. The second foul, however, was ‘obviously a mistake,’ for which Kim expressed her regret.

That said, the 33-year-old has no apology for Böhm after seeing the way the ‘Monster’ reacted to getting hit with the illegal knee.

“She ran away at first, but this time she came to give everyone an Oscar-looking act. Seeing her like that made me feel a bit pitiful towards her,” said Kim. “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to do such a shameful act because it’s just disgraceful not to everyone watching, but to herself. I’m kind of ashamed to be with such athlete in the UFC. I don’t know if I’ll keep fighting in the future, but I just think this situation is f—king funny.

“Enjoy your pitiful victory.”

Ji Yeon Kim and Mandy Böhm had bad blood

Kim has had issues with Böhm since the cancellation of their first fight, which was scheduled for UFC Vegas 68 this past February. Alex Behunin of MMA Mania revealed that Kim tried to get the fight rescheduled for March, but Böhm rejected it.

Kim couldn’t go to her grandmas funeral because Bohm pulled out of their first fight and rejected a fight in March — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 12, 2023

In response to Kim, the ‘Monster’ denied ‘running’ from their first fight.



“So stupid. Ran away from what? A split decision fighter?,” said Böhm to WMMA Rankings. “I went on vacation to Germany? Sorry girl that I was sick and needed a new visa. I know you wish I showed up super sick but unfortunately that didn’t happen. At the end of it all, she did all that stupid illegal stuff. She was unsure in what direction the final round was going and was more happy to get disqualified than lose a split decision.”

With the win against Kim, Böhm is now 1-2 in the UFC.



As for Kim, she is officially out of the promotion after extending her losing streak to five. Twitter account UFC Roster Watch revealed that the South Korean fighter is no longer on the roster after her loss to Böhm. Kim has not won since her second-round TKO of Nadia Kassem at UFC 243 nearly four years ago.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author