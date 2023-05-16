Pro fighters react to Francis Ngannou’s ‘huge’ PFL contract: ‘Singular vision for greatness’

Table of Contents
After a long period of negotiating, debating and much to consider, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has finally decided which MMA promotion he will call home. Having signed a contract that makes the ‘Predator’ the most well-paid man in his division, the future looks bright under the Professional Fighters League roof.
Pros react to Francis Ngannou’s PFL contract
Once the news broke out, it did not take long until fellow MMA fighters shared their thoughts on Ngannou’s move to the Professional Fighters League. While most of them just congratulated the heavyweight on a good deal, some questioned when the Predator would actually fight, while others mentioned how incredible a opportunity this was for the other PFL athletes in that division.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.
Ngannou became a free agent in 2022
Francis Ngannou (17-3) closed a deal with the PFL after a leaving the UFC and becoming a free agent in early 2022. During his time in the bigger promotion, the 36-year-old scored wins over some of the biggest names of his division, such as Stipe Miocic, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, Alistair Overeem and Ciryl Gane. The Predator has not lost a match since a unanimous decision defeat to Derrick Lewis, in July 2018.
For now, it is still unclear when Ngannou will make his PFL debut, but his first match is expected to take place before 2023 ends.
