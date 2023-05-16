Pro fighters react to Francis Ngannou’s ‘huge’ PFL contract: ‘Singular vision for greatness’

IMAGO Images / Zuma Wire / Louis Grasse

After a long period of negotiating, debating and much to consider, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has finally decided which MMA promotion he will call home. Having signed a contract that makes the ‘Predator’ the most well-paid man in his division, the future looks bright under the Professional Fighters League roof.

Pros react to Francis Ngannou’s PFL contract

Once the news broke out, it did not take long until fellow MMA fighters shared their thoughts on Ngannou’s move to the Professional Fighters League. While most of them just congratulated the heavyweight on a good deal, some questioned when the Predator would actually fight, while others mentioned how incredible a opportunity this was for the other PFL athletes in that division.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man ♟️ pic.twitter.com/ED9wZY0Vz0 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 16, 2023

Pfl should get ride of HW div and add bantamweight division. There’s More talent and exciting fights at bantamweights than HWs. May 16, 2023

I hope people realize how significant this is… https://t.co/UolAqqxIxl — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) May 16, 2023

MMA debut won’t be till to 2024 cause Francis will have a massive boxing match this year. Right? https://t.co/Mu2kAe8Pr1 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) May 16, 2023

Congrats on the biggest deal in mma history 🔥🔥🔥



Also, we got fight news comin soon – opponent locked in ☑️ pic.twitter.com/xj7UwMK8oW — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 16, 2023

Ok @francis_ngannou is officially the #1 HW to call out.



I’m your huckleberry 💪



Congratulations on the signing 👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/BFtdn0q5d2 May 16, 2023

Wowww!! What a huge signing for PFL!! https://t.co/W4fiKC1tRL — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) May 16, 2023

Had a really interesting conversation with Francis yesterday. This man has nuclear warheads for fists and a singular vision for greatness. He is pushing the sport forward, not just his own bottom line. https://t.co/HQCpYO7U1N — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) May 16, 2023

Big new with Francis Ngannou this morning.



Remember that none of this would be possible without the class action anti-trust lawsuit. May 16, 2023

Ngannou became a free agent in 2022

Francis Ngannou (17-3) closed a deal with the PFL after a leaving the UFC and becoming a free agent in early 2022. During his time in the bigger promotion, the 36-year-old scored wins over some of the biggest names of his division, such as Stipe Miocic, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, Alistair Overeem and Ciryl Gane. The Predator has not lost a match since a unanimous decision defeat to Derrick Lewis, in July 2018.

For now, it is still unclear when Ngannou will make his PFL debut, but his first match is expected to take place before 2023 ends.

