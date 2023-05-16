Wild Peruvian necktie choke is the coolest move of the week – Finish Him!

What’s Finish Him? It’s like a lovely muffin basket to brighten your day! Except the muffins are violent KO’s and crafty submissions from this past weekend.

Nasty choke at CES

The CES (Classic Entertainment and Sports) 73 event churned out two rare and gorgeous submission wins last weekend: a Peruvian Necktie and Crucifix Kimura. Invented by MMA old-schooler Tony De Souza, a student of BJJ legend and Nova Uniao coach Andre “Dede” Pederneiras, the Peruvian Necktie is one of many modified guillotine options from the front headlock, and a rarely executed submission in MMA.

Check out the choke here.

Yemi Oduwole submits an exhausted Eddy George with a Peruvian Necktie, snapping his undefeated record. #CES73 pic.twitter.com/HCdJn8ZQNR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 13, 2023

Crucifix + Kimura = Tap

Sure, kimuras are often secured from side mount and finished in a position similar to crucifix but it is quite rare to first lock down the crucifix position and then transition into a kimura. Recently, Erin Blanchfield authored this submission at UFC 281 over Molly McCann and CES 73 delivered another in the Ramano Medina vs. Sam Watford scrap.

Ref fails, a trilogy

Good and bad news: Saul Rogers was initially awarded the submission victory at Bellator 296 for this D’arce choke (unjust) but, somehow, the overseeing commission in Paris, France used instant replay to fittingly overturn the win to a No Contest just a few moments later (truly impressive).

If you thought Sterling Aljamain becoming UFC bantamweight champ by DQ against Petr Yan was unimpressive and anticlimactic, check out how Rolando Romero earned the WBA Super Lightweight title on the Showtime Boxing card. Anyone have even a vaguely plausible defense for ref Tony Weeks here?

WOW 👀



Referee Tony Weeks stops the fight and @SignUp4KOs scores a TKO victory over Barroso to become the new WBA Super Lightweight champ 🏆 #RomeroBarroso pic.twitter.com/SseQxDNoQu May 14, 2023

And of course, in what turned out to be arguably the most controversial stoppage of the weekend, KSI shellacked Joe Fournier at Misfits 007 — a no-no in boxing.

A record setting KO from UFC on ABC 4

MATT BROWN. 42 years old. Tied for most KO wins in UFC history. Absolutely love to see it. pic.twitter.com/zJ8G5S7Shb — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) May 13, 2023

JAILTON ALMEIDA FORCES THE TAP IN ROUND 1 😤 #UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/qft905AkH3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 13, 2023

Locks the RNC with less than a minute to go in R3!!!! 🤯



Tainara Lisboa, ladies and gentlemen! #UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/cnb5l266aw — UFC (@ufc) May 13, 2023

Bellator 296, KSW 82, ONE Lumpinee 16 and more

Rounding out the weekend KO collection is a nasty left cross and flurry of punches from Raja Jackson, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s son.

Raja Jackson, Rampage Jackson’s son picked up a first round finish at #UFL2



Rampage announced he will allow him to go pro in his next fight pic.twitter.com/4URzGfZdqq — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 13, 2023

3️⃣ unforgettable finishes in Paris! 🔥



Which one was your favorite? 👀 pic.twitter.com/aqq4DxMzRf — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) May 14, 2023

First round TKO by Ramiro Jimenez, taking out Nico Barna with a perfect flying switch knee and punches #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/02gKDEgdP2 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 14, 2023

Pretty good back and forth. Jin nails him with a knee at the end that floors him. Sealing the win by Wazari. pic.twitter.com/xcqJag7jfG — Karate Pathfinder 🇺🇦 (@xKaratepath) May 14, 2023

Gabe Flores Jr. with the BIG knockout just 30 seconds into round one 😲



Watch #JanibekButler on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/9zfIw7tPLy — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 14, 2023

Troy Cain submits Ben Parrish via first round kimura, with "Big Tuna" somehow dislocating his finger in the process. Rough night for Parrish #UFL2 pic.twitter.com/2jOKIqs6KO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 14, 2023

Canaan Kawaihae knocks out Rudson Caliocane in under a minute #UFL2 pic.twitter.com/n95KxhgxOe — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 14, 2023

Finish right at the end to cap off an incredible performance! #KSW82



Bravo 🇵🇱 @przybyszmma 👏 pic.twitter.com/tMlwtWc4oY — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 13, 2023

WOOOW!! 🤯 10 fights. 10 wins. 10 first round stoppages!!



🇺🇦 Gohdan Gnidko is a dangerous man! #KSW82 pic.twitter.com/vgKC9Bsain — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 13, 2023

Yodphupa KOs Andrey Khromov at ONE Lumpinee 16 pic.twitter.com/sCk2kuz7yz — Will (@ChillemDafoe) May 12, 2023

Magomedmurad Khasaev head kick KOs Arash Mardani at ONE Lumpinee 16 pic.twitter.com/WQvNwFkWHE — Will (@ChillemDafoe) May 12, 2023

Felix Klinkhammer moves to 9-0 with this arm triangle submission of Christopher Jacquelin at ARES 15. 7 of his 9 wins are by first round submission. pic.twitter.com/NAoonP8nh6 — Will (@ChillemDafoe) May 11, 2023

Jordan Zébo KOs Mickael Marie Sardi with a head kick out of nowhere at ARES 15 pic.twitter.com/MrhjCKRWMM — Will (@ChillemDafoe) May 11, 2023

Share this story

About the author