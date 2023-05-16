Matt Brown tied the UFC knockout record at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida (aka UFC on ABC 4) | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

One thing that has been true throughout Matt Brown’s lengthy UFC career is that he is a fighter with one goal in mind when he steps into the octagon. If you need to ask, that goal is to finish his fights with a knockout. On Saturday, the 42-year-old Brown picked up his UFC record-tying 13th career knockout, stopping Court McGee in the fourth round of their welterweight fight at UFC on ABC 4.

Brown, who has been with the UFC since June 2008, picked up his first knockout with the promotion in his debut fight when he stopped Matt Arroyo on the prelims of The Ultimate Fighter 17 Finale card. Brown’s KO of McGee gave him his third consecutive UFC Fight Night bonus award.

Brown wasn’t the only fighter who made a statement on Saturday. In the card’s main event, rising heavyweight Jailton Almeida pitched his third shutout in five UFC outings. Almeida submitted Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round of their matchup. Rozenstruik, like Parker Porter and Danilo Marques before him, left his bout against Almeida without landing a significant strike, takedown, or submission attempt. All told, Almeida has absorbed two significant strikes as a UFC fighter.

Ian Garry also deserves mention. The young Irish fighter passed the biggest test of his career on Saturday, scoring the first Fight Night bonus of his UFC career with a head kick knockout win over Daniel Rodriguez.

Below, we take a deep dive into the stats from Saturday’s UFC on ABC event. The evening’s main card, which took place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, was broadcast on ABC following prelims on ESPN+.

UFC on ABC: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida – Fights and Results

Total Fights: 11

Unanimous Decisions: 3

Split Decision: 1

KOs/TKOs: 4

Submissions: 3

Jailton Almeida speaks to Daniel Cormier following his UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida win.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 2

Light Heavyweight: 2

Welterweight: 4

Catchweight: 1

Women’s Bantamweight: 1

Women’s Flyweight: 1

"I'm coming."@JohnnyWalker has a message for the LHW champ! 👀 #UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/EdtLbMVqyg — UFC (@ufc) May 13, 2023 Johnny Walker speaks to Daniel Cormier after his UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida win.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Fight Stats

Total Knockdowns Landed: 5

Total Submission Attempts: 5

Total Reversals: 2

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 1,490

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 617

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 1,112

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 341

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 201

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 122

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 177

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 154

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 1,353

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 522

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 79

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 53

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 58

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 42

Total Strikes Attempted: 1,740

Total Strikes Landed: 809

Total Takedowns Attempted: 42

Total Takedowns Landed: 12

Noteworthy Statistical Fights from Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: New UFC Records From Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Fight Card

Matt Brown has the most fights in UFC welterweight history with 30.

Matt Brown has the most finishes in UFC welterweight history with 15.

Matt Brown has the most knockout wins in UFC welterweight history with 13.

Matt Brown is tied with Derrick Lewis for most knockouts in UFC history with 13.

Stats via UFCStats

Share this story

About the author