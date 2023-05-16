Jump to
One thing that has been true throughout Matt Brown’s lengthy UFC career is that he is a fighter with one goal in mind when he steps into the octagon. If you need to ask, that goal is to finish his fights with a knockout. On Saturday, the 42-year-old Brown picked up his UFC record-tying 13th career knockout, stopping Court McGee in the fourth round of their welterweight fight at UFC on ABC 4.
Brown, who has been with the UFC since June 2008, picked up his first knockout with the promotion in his debut fight when he stopped Matt Arroyo on the prelims of The Ultimate Fighter 17 Finale card. Brown’s KO of McGee gave him his third consecutive UFC Fight Night bonus award.
Brown wasn’t the only fighter who made a statement on Saturday. In the card’s main event, rising heavyweight Jailton Almeida pitched his third shutout in five UFC outings. Almeida submitted Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round of their matchup. Rozenstruik, like Parker Porter and Danilo Marques before him, left his bout against Almeida without landing a significant strike, takedown, or submission attempt. All told, Almeida has absorbed two significant strikes as a UFC fighter.
Ian Garry also deserves mention. The young Irish fighter passed the biggest test of his career on Saturday, scoring the first Fight Night bonus of his UFC career with a head kick knockout win over Daniel Rodriguez.
Below, we take a deep dive into the stats from Saturday’s UFC on ABC event. The evening’s main card, which took place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, was broadcast on ABC following prelims on ESPN+.
UFC on ABC: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida – Fights and Results
- Total Fights: 11
- Unanimous Decisions: 3
- Split Decision: 1
- KOs/TKOs: 4
- Submissions: 3
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Fights by Weight Division
- Heavyweight: 2
- Light Heavyweight: 2
- Welterweight: 4
- Catchweight: 1
- Women’s Bantamweight: 1
- Women’s Flyweight: 1
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Fight Stats
- Total Knockdowns Landed: 5
- Total Submission Attempts: 5
- Total Reversals: 2
- Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 1,490
- Total Significant Strikes Landed: 617
- Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 1,112
- Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 341
- Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 201
- Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 122
- Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 177
- Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 154
- Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 1,353
- Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 522
- Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 79
- Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 53
- Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 58
- Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 42
- Total Strikes Attempted: 1,740
- Total Strikes Landed: 809
- Total Takedowns Attempted: 42
- Total Takedowns Landed: 12
Noteworthy Statistical Fights from Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Fight Card
- Shortest Three-Round Fight: Bryan Battle knocks out Gabe Green at 0:14 of Rd. 1.
- Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Tainara Lisboa submits Jessica-Rose Clark at 4:20 of Rd. 3.
- Most Takedowns Landed: Two fighters with two takedowns – Tim Means and Mandy Bohm.
- Most Submission Attempts: Five fighters with one submission attempt – Jailton Almeida, Alex Morono, Mandy Bohm, Ji Yeon Kim, and Tainara Lisboa.
- Most Knockdowns Landed: Five fighters win one knockdown – Ian Garry, Carlos Ulberg, Matt Brown, Cody Stamann, and Bryan Battle.
- Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Johnny Walker lands 92 significant strikes on 192 attempts vs. Anthony Smith.
- Shutouts: Jailton Almeida held Jairzinho Rozenstruik to zero landed significant strikes, zero takedowns and zero submission attempts.
UFC Fight Night: New UFC Records From Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Fight Card
- Matt Brown has the most fights in UFC welterweight history with 30.
- Matt Brown has the most finishes in UFC welterweight history with 15.
- Matt Brown has the most knockout wins in UFC welterweight history with 13.
- Matt Brown is tied with Derrick Lewis for most knockouts in UFC history with 13.
Stats via UFCStats
About the author