Subscribe
Boxing Celebrity Boxing KSI vs. Joe Fournier | MF & DAZN: X Series: 007
0

KSI talks elbow KO, apologizes for ‘tarnished’ yet ‘inevitable’ win

KSI shares his side of the story of his elbow KO win over Joe Fournier, which he admits is now "tarnished" by the illegal blow.

By: Milan Ordoñez | 1 day ago
KSI talks elbow KO, apologizes for ‘tarnished’ yet ‘inevitable’ win
IMAGO

Jump to

YouTuber and rapper turned professional boxer KSI scored another victory this weekend when he fought Joe Fournier under his own Misfits Boxing banner. Unfortunately for the sanctity of celebrity pugilism, that win has been marred by controversy—with the reveal that an illegal elbow strike was responsible for the knockout victory. 

A few days removed from the bout, KSI appears interested in sharing his side of the story, and in sending a message to his fans. 

On the night itself, KSI was officially awarded with a second-round knockout win. In the time since, many who saw the fight are calling for that victory to be revoked and overturned. 

As he stated in a recent tweet, the London-based rapper-turned-pugilist admitted that the victory, while “inevitable” is tarnished. 

“I worked very hard for this fight and had an intense and grueling camp. There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and having my hand raised in front of my loyal and amazing fans who I appreciate so much,” he wrote. 

“Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is tarnished and I hate that. It sucks!”

KSI explains his side of the story

Based on the video that has since gone viral, the elbow strike did appear to be accidental. However, to hear KSI tell it, Fournier was already done even before the elbow strike landed.

“After landing my overhand he was pretty much out on his feet and I went for a short right hook as Joe clinched me and fell into me. I landed that hook and my glove made contact but appears to have been followed by unintentional contact with my forearm. 

“I’m gutted that it’s not as clean a win as I wanted and it feels like it diminishes my hard work with my trainers. 

“Either way I hope you enjoyed the show and appreciate the support. Sorry to all the fans disappointed with it. No one is more so than me.”

Joe Fournier files formal appeal

Meanwhile, Fournier has officially filed an appeal to the Professional Boxing Association. Feeling ‘cheated’ by KSI, the 40-year-old wants the results to be overturned to a disqualification and a rematch down the line. 

As a result of the original knockout ruling, Fournier has also raised questions as to KSI’s connection with the promotion as a partner. 

“That should go down as a loss. You can’t walk up to someone in boxing and elbow them. It’s not Muay Thai, it’s not MMA. It’s boxing. I’m fresh, brand new,” he said in a post-fight interview

“He cheated. Clear and black and white. You’ve all seen the replays, it’s gone viral, it’s all over the world. He hit me with a clean elbow, and the ref was right there, watched it. When you’re fighting a promoter on his own show… I’ve never been cheated like that in my life.”

KSI’s exhibition record remains unblemished at 4-0. 

Share this story
About the author
Milan Ordoñez
Milan Ordoñez

Milan Ordoñez has been covering combat sports since 2012 and has been part of the Bloody Elbow staff since 2016. He’s also competed in amateur mixed martial arts and submission grappling tournaments.

More from the author

Recent Stories
KSI smokes Joe Fournier in first round | Misfits 007 results and highlights
KSI vs. Joe Fournier results and highlights
Eddie Mercado | May 13
Free event replay: KSI vs. Fournier Prelims
Free full replay: KSI vs. Fournier prelims
Tim Bissell | May 13
WingsOfRedemption stops Boogie2988! Stream the full fight replay now
WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988 fight replay
Tim Bissell | May 13
KSI vs Joe Fournier streams and results
KSI vs Joe Fournier streams, full fight card
June M. Williams | May 13
KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference went completely off the rails (video)
KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference went completely off the rails (video)
Kristen King | May 13
WTF: Plump martial arts master got famous for ‘destroying’ everyone, he convinced them he’s John Wick
WTF: Knives? Strikes? Plump John Wick got famous for 'destroying' everyone
Victor Rodriguez | May 10
Bad Bunny and how stars will always align for WWE over UFC
Bad Bunny and how the stars will always align for WWE over UFC
Evan Zivin | May 7
WTF: Thrilling Lethwei vs. Muay Thai showdown with a shocking finale
WTF: Muay Thai vs. Lethwei battle for the ages
Victor Rodriguez | May 7
KSI is the ringleader of this circus he created… and I don’t hate it? – KSI vs Fournier analysis
KSI is the ringleader of this circus he created... and I don't hate it?
Evan Zivin | May 14
KSI vs Joe Fournier: Extended controversial full card highlights
KSI vs Joe Fournier: Extended full card highlights
Eddie Mercado | May 14
‘I respect boxing too much’ – Jake Paul wants KSI’s controversial win over Fournier revoked
'I respect boxing too much' - Jake Paul wants KSI's win revoked
Milan Ordoñez | May 13
Read more stories