UFC 288 Reactions & UFC on ABC 4 Cares

Kron Gracie brought back the butt scoot attack to 2023 MMA. IMAGO | ZUMA

Welcome to another one of our infamous and patented 'Care/Don't Care' Podcasts

Your Talented Trio of Hosts

UFC 288: 'Sterling vs. Cejudo' reactions.

Announce each fight on the upcoming UFC on ABC 4: 'Rozenstruik vs. Almeida' Fight Night card, quickly commenting on which fights are "HOT", and which fights are "NOT" – by indicating if they care about the bout or not.

This format of "Caring" or "Not Caring" about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be "Casual MMA Fans". We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be "must see tv" exciting fights

This now 12-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, no subs, and six hard-fought decisions, two split. Post-Fight performance bonuses for UFC 288 were awarded to: only Yan Xiaonan. Fight of the Night for UFC 288 went to: ‘Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes’.

Official C/DC UFC 288 Care Tally Infographic | Graphic: June M. WIlliams & Anton Tabuena

UFC 288 Fight Card Reactions | SAT. MAY 6 (19 Cares)

Start Bout & (Records) Results & (Scores) UFC 288 MAIN CARD REACTIONS: 10:09 12. Aljamain Sterling (23-3) DEF. Henry Cejudo (16-3) split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) 14:02 11. Belal Muhammad (23-3) DEF. Gilbert Burns (22-6) unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) 18:00 10. Yan Xiaonan (17-3) DEF. Jéssica Andrade (24-11) TKO (strikes) at 2:20 of Round 1 23:03 9. Movsar Evloev (17-0) DEF. Diego Lopes (21-6) unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) 27:05 8. Charles Jourdain (17-0) DEF. Kron Gracie (5-2) unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) UFC 288 FEATURED PRELIMS CARD REACTIONS: 28:44 7. Matt Frevola (11-3-1) DEF. Drew Dober (26-12) TKO (strikes) at 4:08 of Round 1 31:32 6. 6. Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3) DEF. Devin Clark (14-8) submission (standing guillotine choke) at 2:28 of Round 2 34:15 5. Khaos Williams (14-3) DEF. Rolando Bedoya (14-2) split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28) 35:52 4. Virna Jandiroba (19-3) DEF. Marina Rodriguez (16-3-2) TKO (strikes) at 2:10 of Round 1 37:05 3. Parker Porter (14-8) DEF. Braxton Smith (5-2) submission (kneebar) at 2:11 of Round 1 38:12 2. Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) DEF. Phil Hawes (12-5) KO (right hand) at 2:10 of Round 1 38:58 1. Claudio Ribeiro (11-3) DEF. Joseph Holmes (8-4) TKO (strikes) at 3:21 of Round 2 Official UFC 288 Scorecards

BEEF WARS: Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling | UFC 288

UFC on ABC 4: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida ‘Cares’ & ‘Don’t Cares’ (39:33 — 15 Cares)

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC on ABC 4 Fight Night event bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from Spectrum Center, in North Carolina, on Saturday, May 13th., 2023 — in the DAYTIME!

Here’s a look at the fight card for the upcoming UFC event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change…

UFC on ABC 4 MAIN CARD | SAT. MAY 13 — 3/12PM ETPT (14 CARES)

Start BOUTS & (Records) Eugene’s Cares John’s Cares Stephie’s Cares 54:20 13. 265lbs – Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) vs. Jailton Almeida (18-2) Almeida Almeida Almeida 53:00 12. 205lbs – Anthony Smith (36-17) vs. Johnny Walker (20-7) Smith Smith Walker 52:01 11. 170lbs – Daniel Rodriguez (17-3) vs. Ian Machado Garry (11-0 Garry Garry Garry 51:31 10. 115lbs – Mackenzie Dern (12-3) vs. Angela Hill (15-12), 3 Cares Dern Dern Dern 50:05 9. 170lbs – Tim Means (32-14-1) vs. Alex Morono (22-8) Morono Morono — * Main is for the UFC Bantamweight Championship / Co-Main is a 5-Round Bout

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 11:30/8:30AM ETPT (1 CARE)

Start BOUTS & (Records) Eugene’s Cares John’s Cares Stephie’s Cares — 8. 170lbs – Matt Brown (23-19) vs. Court McGee (21-11) — — — — 7. 265lbs – Karl Williams (8-1) vs. Chase Sherman (16-11) — — — — 6. 135lbs – Cody Stamann (21-5-1) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (28-5) — — — — 5. 205lbs – Carlos Ulberg (7-1) vs. Ihor Potieria (19-3) — — — 42:37 4. 155lbs – Natan Levy (8-1) vs. Pete Rodriguez (5-1) Levy — — — 3. 125lbs – Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2) vs. Mandy Böhm (7-2) — ¿— — — 2. 170lbs – Gabe Green (11-4) vs. Bryan Battle (8-2) — — — — 1. 135lbs – Jessica-Rose Clark (11-8) vs. Tainara Lisboa (5-2) — — —

