UFC star Tony Ferguson arrested for DUI, reportedly destroys rapper’s car

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is currently making the headlines, but for the wrong reasons. According to multiple reports, “El Cucuy” was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI charges.

The alleged incident happened outside a Hollywood nightclub around 2 AM. No one was reportedly hurt, but there was said to be property damage.

Tony Ferguson arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence

According to the LAPD, the 39-year-old Ferguson’s Silverado hit two parked cars and subsequently flipped over. He was said to have passengers with him at the time.

Officer Norma Eisnenman spoke to the LA Times, stating that Ferguson refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene. This was also reported by TMZ, stating that the veteran fighter allegedly “reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes,” and was “very uncooperative” with officers.

Per MMA Fighting, Tony Ferguson was charged with a misdemeanor and had bail set at $30,000. He was released at around noon on Sunday and will be back in LA’s municipal court on June 1st.

One of the cars that was hit reportedly belonged to rapper Cash Gotti, who was said to have exited the club to see his Mercedes Benz destroyed.

Tony Ferguson’s previous troubles

Sunday’s alleged incident isn’t Ferguson’s first run-in with the law. Back in 2019, he was on the receiving end of a restraining order from his wife for alleged domestic violence.

The restraining order was subsequently dropped and Ferguson sought professional help.

Ferguson’s recent UFC run

Ferguson’s career has unfortunately been on a decline over the last two years. His current five-fight skid began in 2020 after a five-round beating at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, marking his first loss in six years.

The TUF 13 winner never got to bounce back since then, compiling loss after loss against Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler, who knocked him out cold with a front kick to the chin.

Ferguson last saw action in September against Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout at UFC 279. He lost via fourth-round submission and dropped to a record of 25-8.

