MMA News MMA Squared UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
0

UFC 288 cleared up the title picture, and no one is happy

Dana White made a bunch of promises about UFC 288, and now we've all got to live with it.

By: Chris Rini | 13 hours ago
Pre-UFC 288, I’d been making Colby Covington cartoons for a long time. He was one of my most reliable punchlines. While I haven’t “missed” him, the guy can fight and regardless of whether it’s for a title I’d prefer to see him mixing it up with the current top 5 fighters at welterweight.

UFC 288 results made everything clear, right?

Dana White explains the UFC 288 bantamweight and welterweight title picture to Combat Wombat. Merab Dvalishvili, Colby Covington, and Belal Muhammad are present.

The reality of it all is that Sterling is going to fight O’Malley and he should. It’s baffling to me that White is so determined to get Sterling and Dvalishvili to fight and all the reasons I can come up with range from vindictiveness to obstinance. Curiously, greed is not one of them which makes this a topic worth further scrutiny. Perhaps our MMArsupial journalist will dig a bit deeper. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

