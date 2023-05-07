UFC 288 Video: 6th Round Post-Fight Show

MMA: UFC 288 - Sterling vs Cejudo May 6, 2023 Newark, New Jersey, USA Aljamain Sterling red gloves fights Henry Cejudo blue gloves during UFC 288 at Prudential Center. Newark Prudential Center New Jersey USA. Copyright: IMAGO / Ed Mulholland

Join us after UFC 288: ‘Sterling vs. Cejudo’ wraps up…

for our 6th Round Post-Fight Show, hosted by resident Bloody Elbow Fight Analysts, Zane Simon and his cohort, Eddie Mercado. The guys will recap all the action that just went down between UFC Bantamweight Champion, Aljamain Sterling and top-contender, Henry Cejudo, complete with hot takes, possible next fights and reactions to the overall UFC 288 event.

What Transpired?

This now 12-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, no subs, and six hard-fought decisions, two split. Post-Fight performance bonuses for UFC 288 were awarded to: only Yan Xiaonan. Fight of the Night for this event went to: ‘Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes‘.

UFC 288: ‘Sterling vs. Cejudo’ Fight Card & Results

Main PPV Card ESPN+ | SAT. MAY 6

BOUT/RECORDS RESULTS 12. Aljamain Sterling (23-3) DEF. Henry Cejudo (16-3) split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) 11. Belal Muhammad (23-3) DEF. Gilbert Burns (22-6) unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) 10. Xiaonan Yan (17-3) DEF. Jéssica Andrade (24-11) TKO (strikes) at 2:20 of Round 1 9. Movsar Evloev (17-0) DEF. Diego Lopes (21-6) unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) 8. Charles Jourdain (17-0) DEF. Kron Gracie (5-2) unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Official UFC 288 Scorecards

Featured Prelims Card ESPN+

BOUT/RECORDS RESULTS 7. Matt Frevola (11-3-1) DEF. Drew Dober (26-12) TKO (strikes) at 4:08 of Round 1 6. Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3) DEF. Devin Clark (14-8) submission (standing guillotine choke) at 2:28 of Round 2 5. Khaos Williams (14-3) DEF. Rolando Bedoya (14-2) split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28) 4. Virna Jandiroba (19-3) DEF. Marina Rodriguez (16-3-2) unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Early Prelims Card UFC FIGHTPASS

BOUT/RECORDS RESULTS 3. Parker Porter (14-8) DEF. Braxton Smith (5-2) TKO (strikes) at 2:10 of Round 1 2. Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) DEF. Phil Hawes (12-5) KO (right hand) at 2:10 of Round 1 1. Claudio Ribeiro (11-3) DEF. Joseph Holmes (8-4) TKO (strikes) at 3:21 of Round 2

Zane’s Picks!

Here are Zane’s picks from the UFC 288 MMA Vivisection Main Card & Prelims shows earlier this week:

Main Card Picks Prelims Card Picks 12. Cejudo 7. Dober 11. Muhammad 6. Nzechukwu 10. Andrade 5. Williams 9. Evloev 4. Rodriguez 8. Jourdain 3. Smith 2. Aliskerov 1. Ribeiro

