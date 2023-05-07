Subscribe
UFC 288 video: Merab hilariously stole the show during Sean O’Malley and Sterling’s heated face-off

Merab Dvalishvili low key trolled Sean O'Malley during the post UFC 288 face off with Aljamain Sterling inside the Octagon.

By: Anton Tabuena | 2 days ago
IMAGO Images / Louis Grasse

Jump to:

Shortly after Aljamain Sterling’s main event win at UFC 288, Sean O’Malley stepped into the cage for a face off in what likely will be the next bantamweight title fight. Words were exchanged and things predictably got a bit heated before they were separated. What was interesting and hilarious though was Merab Dvalishvili, the actual number 1 ranked contender, who was there as Sterling’s cornerman.

O’Malley removed his jacked to try and pump up the heated face-off, but watch as Dvalishvili low key stole the show below.

Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling face off after UFC 288

Merab Dvalishvili stole Sean O’Malley’s jacket

While the two were going at it, Dvalishvili was there just standing in between them, grinning as he trolled O’Malley by wearing his jacket without either man really noticing.

Merab even ran and climbed the top of the cage to celebrate.

Who gets the next title shot?

Merab Dvalishvili is currently ranked number 1 on the strength of his nine fight winning streak, with wins over Petr Yan and Jose Aldo. Despite Dana White’s warnings, Merab probably won’t be fighting for the title next though, as he is teammates and close friends with the champion, Sterling.

After UFC 288, and that decision to let O’Malley step into the cage, it’s safe to say that the promotion will likely give O’Malley the next title shot.

Bloody Elbow Archives

