Subscribe
UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo UFC Event UFC News
0

UFC 288: Full results, video highlights, updates – Sterling vs Cejudo

Check out the live results and updates from UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo, taking place on May 7th at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

By: Eddie Mercado | 2 days ago
UFC 288: Full results, video highlights, updates – Sterling vs Cejudo
IMAGO Images / Louis Grasse

Jump to

Check back in here tonight to see what’s happening with the UFC 288 card, which is kicking off from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Start time is 6:30pm ET.

The PPV main card will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between the defending champ, Aljamain Sterling, and an un-retiring king looking to reclaim his crown, Henry Cejudo. The UFC 288 co-main event has a welterweight title eliminator in the co-main event when the promotion’s the UFC’s #4 ranked, Belal Muhammad, throws down with the #5 ranked, Gilbert Burns.

The early prelims begin at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

UFC 288 fight card

Main card

  • Aljamain Sterling def. Henry Cejudo by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Bantamweight Title
  • Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2): Welterweight
  • Xiaonan Yan def. Jéssica Andrade by KO at 2:20 of round 1: Strawweight
  • Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight
  • Charles Jourdain def. Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Featherweight

Prelims

  • Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober by TKO at 4:08 of round 1: Lightweight
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Devin Clark by technical submission (Ninja Choke) at 2:28 of round 2: Light Heavyweight
  • Khaos Williams def. Rolando Bedoya by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): Welterweight
  • Virna Jandiroba def. Marina Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Strawweight

Early prelims

  • Parker Porter def. Braxton Smith by TKO at 2:10 of round 1: Heavyweight
  • Ikram Aliskerov def. Phil Hawes by KO at 2:10 of round 1: Middleweight
  • Claudio Ribeiro def. Joseph Holmes by TKO at 3:21 of round 2: Middleweight
Share this story
About the author
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

More from the author

Recent Stories
Rodtang wreckage, ‘Big Country’ banger – Finish Him!
Did you miss a KO? We have you covered
Tim Bissell | May 8
UFC title fight confirmed, 21 more bouts announced – Fights on Tap
UFC title fight confirmed - Fights on Tap
Kristen King | May 8
Next UFC event – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida full fight card
Next UFC event: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida full fight card
Eddie Mercado | May 8
Read more stories