The PPV main card will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between the defending champ, Aljamain Sterling, and an un-retiring king looking to reclaim his crown, Henry Cejudo. The UFC 288 co-main event has a welterweight title eliminator in the co-main event when the promotion’s the UFC’s #4 ranked, Belal Muhammad, throws down with the #5 ranked, Gilbert Burns.

The early prelims begin at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

UFC 288 fight card

Main card

Aljamain Sterling def. Henry Cejudo by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Bantamweight Title

Who's taking the decision on your scorecard?? #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/NUF6K8zmVr — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

Cejudo pushed it to the limit to try to defend the takedown 😨 #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/TpuHKcB7JP MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2023

Big left from Aljo to close the round 👊 #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/q3aNfY2UUr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2023

Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2): Welterweight

How are you scoring our #UFC288 co-main? pic.twitter.com/Gi7kyaUxyQ — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

Xiaonan Yan def. Jéssica Andrade by KO at 2:20 of round 1: Strawweight

The biggest moment of Yan Xiaonan’s career couldn’t have gone better! #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/KvYjNEB6m4 — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

YAN KO'S ANDRADE AND STUNS THE CROWD AT #UFC288 😱 pic.twitter.com/LwEwpjVot5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 7, 2023

Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight

Charles Jourdain def. Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Featherweight

Prelims

Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober by TKO at 4:08 of round 1: Lightweight

What a win for @SteamRollaa to close the #UFC288 prelims! pic.twitter.com/1NdMrn38To — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Devin Clark by technical submission (Ninja Choke) at 2:28 of round 2: Light Heavyweight

Nzechukwu puts Devin Clark to sleep with a guillotine at #UFC288! pic.twitter.com/qk02vqDq5o — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

Khaos Williams def. Rolando Bedoya by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): Welterweight

Virna Jandiroba def. Marina Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Strawweight

Early prelims

Parker Porter def. Braxton Smith by TKO at 2:10 of round 1: Heavyweight

All gas, no brakes for Parker Porter ⛽️ #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/1fslLswr6Q — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 6, 2023

Ikram Aliskerov def. Phil Hawes by KO at 2:10 of round 1: Middleweight

Claudio Ribeiro def. Joseph Holmes by TKO at 3:21 of round 2: Middleweight

Claudio Ribeira gets his first official UFC win with a R2 stoppage! 👏 #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/JR2E4GsL9G — UFC (@ufc) May 6, 2023

