Check back in here tonight to see what’s happening with the UFC 288 card, which is kicking off from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Start time is 6:30pm ET.
The PPV main card will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between the defending champ, Aljamain Sterling, and an un-retiring king looking to reclaim his crown, Henry Cejudo. The UFC 288 co-main event has a welterweight title eliminator in the co-main event when the promotion’s the UFC’s #4 ranked, Belal Muhammad, throws down with the #5 ranked, Gilbert Burns.
The early prelims begin at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.
UFC 288 fight card
Main card
- Aljamain Sterling def. Henry Cejudo by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Bantamweight Title
- Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2): Welterweight
- Xiaonan Yan def. Jéssica Andrade by KO at 2:20 of round 1: Strawweight
- Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight
- Charles Jourdain def. Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Featherweight
Prelims
- Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober by TKO at 4:08 of round 1: Lightweight
- Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Devin Clark by technical submission (Ninja Choke) at 2:28 of round 2: Light Heavyweight
- Khaos Williams def. Rolando Bedoya by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): Welterweight
- Virna Jandiroba def. Marina Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Strawweight
Early prelims
- Parker Porter def. Braxton Smith by TKO at 2:10 of round 1: Heavyweight
- Ikram Aliskerov def. Phil Hawes by KO at 2:10 of round 1: Middleweight
- Claudio Ribeiro def. Joseph Holmes by TKO at 3:21 of round 2: Middleweight
