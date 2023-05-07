UFC 288 results, highlight videos: Aljamain Sterling edges out Henry Cejudo to retain title in main event

IMAGO Images: Justin Renfroe

Aljamain Sterling edged out a split decision over the former champ, Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288. It was a highly competitive affair with several high-level scrambles and some descent exchanges on the feet. After the match, Sean O’Malley was brought into the cage for a face-off, which devolved into what was almost a brawl. Cooler heads prevailed and Sterling exited the cage after defending the 135-pound belt for a third time.

The fight began with Sterling throwing a ton of volume, with Cejudo forced to remain defensive. The moment they clinched up, Cejudo hit a bodylock takedown. Aljo worked his way back to his feet, and the fighters brawled for a few seconds. They clinched up again, and this time Sterling snagged himself a short-lived, and delivered a clean elbow on the break.

The second round began with Sterling being aggressive again, but Cejudo hit him with some counter punches to get a little respect back. The champion then began striking at range and was having a lot more success. Cejudo started to attack Aljo’s lead leg, which prompted a couple of stance switches. Henry then went high with the kick, and although he landed clean, Sterling wore it really well.

Cejudo backed up Sterling with his striking to kick off the third round. Aljo was hunting for the takedown, and after an extended struggle, he briefly got Cejudo down. Sterling shot in again, but Cejudo sprawled and put his weight on the head of the champion before electing to stand up. Just before the end of the round, Henry pulled off a big takedown in the center of the Octagon.

Sterling started the fourth round with a heavy leg kick, but Cejudo responded right away with low kicks of his own. Henry scored with some flush punches before entering into the clinch, but the fight was a stalemate there. Back in open space, the fight continued to be close with the fighters going back and forth with combos. Then, Aljo hit a brief takedown, followed by a little flurry eat the bell.

The final round began a bit sticky. Sterling was keeping his distance, with Cejudo pressing forward. As the round went on, Henry started to open up. The champion went back to his wrestling, but Cejudo was not interested in that. Some nice knees to the body landed for Cejudo, followed by Sterling botching another takedown. Triple C the caught a kick and used the moment to pick up a short-lived takedown. The match came to a close with Cejudo pressing Sterling against the cage.

Aljamain Sterling def. Henry Cejudo by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Bantamweight Title

