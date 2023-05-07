UFC 288 Live Stream Watch Party

Don’t pony up all your cash and hand it over to the bald one, join us – FOR FREE!

You can join us on our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel during the Featured Prelims and stick with us right on into the PPV card for a LIVE STREAM WATCH PARTY OF UFC 288 with PBP, commentary and reactions from our own MMA Personalities: '@Caseharts, aka: CEO of Jiu Jitsu' & '@ZodiacKodiak, aka: urban cowboy' – plus, the return of our beloved OG Host: 'Dallas Winston, @UncleJustice'!

The Event

The UFC 288: ‘Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo’ UFC Bantamweight Championship title fight goes down live this Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The headlining top-contenders title contention bout will not be the only five-round fight on the card…

In the co-main event, we have another five-rounder, which is a Welterweight banger showcasing ‘Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns’. This match up could determine a challenger for the UFC Welterweight title in the near future.

Rounding out the PPV. is ‘Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan’, ‘Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes’, and Kron Gracie returning to take on Charles Jourdain.

Our Bloody Elbow expert fight analysts, Zane Simon and his cohort, Eddie Mercado will be throwing hot takes, possible next fights, results and reactions to the overall event out at you, immediately after the main event concludes, in our Live Stream 6th Round Post-Fight Show on the Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel.

Start Time

The UFC 288 Main PPV (Pay-Per-View) card begins on Saturday, May 6th., at 10/7PM ETPT on ESPN+ PPV. Our Live Stream PBP ‘Watch Party’ will start on the BE YT around 7/4PM ETPT, so we can cover some Featured Prelims and get fired up for the main card to come.

We approximate this start time, and will update the Live Stream posts here and on YT throughout the event for you. We will have a ‘leniently moderated’ Live Chat for our YT Channel subscribers during the show as well.

Man, I Can’t Make It Saturday Night

On Sunday, May 7th., we will additionally be broadcasting an AUDIO version of the show on our BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com page; which will go out to our entire Bloody Elbow Podcast Network. And the live rebroadcast will remain up on the Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel for you to catch the video (as well as the replay of the Live Chat) on Sunday, as well.

Price

While the actual UFC 288 ESPN+ PPV itself would set you back $79.99 for current ESPN+ subscribers. New subscribers are offered a bundle price of $124.98 for the PPV with an annual subscription to ESPN+ (with the monthly ESPN+ option running $9.99 a month vs. $99.99 a year).

In addition to those whopping rates, they are also trying to entice you with the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ "Bundle Deal"; the ad-supported version of that package is precisely $13.99… no-ads drives it up to $19.99, that's monthly.

HOWEVER — FORGET ALL THAT NONSENSE…

Join us on the Live Stream on the BE YT for live play-by-play, commentary and reactions from our own resident YouTube Guru, ‘@Caseharts, aka: CEO of Jiu Jitsu’ & his pal, ‘@ZodiacKodiak, aka: urban cowboy’ – plus, the return of our beloved OG Host: ‘Dallas Winston, @UncleJustice‘! — OR you can join us for the rebroadcast of the show on Sunday and hear all the juicy tidbits about the event, with details, results, breakdowns, fight analysis, hot takes, potential next bouts for winners and losers; all presented in a knowledgeable yet entertaining fashion – ALL FOR FREE on our BE YT!

We will ALSO provide you with a FREE Audio Rebroadcast of the Watch Party on our BE Podcast Network during the middle of the night or early Sunday morning.

WAIT – That’s not all! WE HAVE CONFIRMED WE ARE NOW PRESENTING A LIVE STREAM UFC 288 6TH ROUND POST-FIGHT SHOW with LIVE CHAT, immediately after the Watch Party wraps up on the BE YT!

You can join us on our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel after the PPV card, when the Watch Party wraps up, for a LIVE STREAM POST-FIGHT SHOW COVERING ALL OF UFC 288 with our own MMA Fight Analysts: Zane Simon & his cohort Eddie Mercado!

The guys will be throwing hot takes, possible next fights, results and reactions to the overall event out at you in our post-fight UFC BREAKDOWN!

We are live streaming immediately after the UFC 288 PPV event after the Watch Party on the Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel.

On Sunday, May 7th., we will additionally be broadcasting an AUDIO version of the show on our BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com page, which will go out to our entire Bloody Elbow Podcast Network.

For our paid Substack subscribers, we will have BONUS CONTENT, featuring Zane and Eddie’s new ‘Star Ranking’ system on the bouts from the event.

In addition to that, on Sunday, our paid subscribers can also access a Premium Enhanced Video Package of the 6th Round Post-Fight Show. This bonus video content will feature both the main show AND the audio bonus content attached to the end of it — so you can get ALL of your Bonus Content in one viewing… no need to find the show on YouTube at that point, just go here:

Plus, for a meager Substack subscription fee — you not only get the Enhanced Video and Bonus Content Combo Package AND full access to all of our archives, but you ALSO earn the right to comment on the posts AND receive access to all of our Bonus Podcast content! (Like The MMA Depressed-us, Show Money, The MMA Bunker, MMA Tête-Â-Tête with ‘Kid Nate’, Crooklyn’s Corner, and more!)

Full Fight Card

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD: ‘Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo’

SAT. MAY 6, 10/7PM ETPT

12. UFC BW Championship, 5 Rds at 135lbs — Aljamain Sterling (22-3) vs. Henry Cejudo (16-2)

11. Co-Main, 5 Rds at 170lbs — Belal Muhammad (22-3) vs. Gilbert Burns (22-5

10. 115lbs — Jéssica Andrade (24-10) vs. Yan Xiaonan (16-3)

9. 145lbs — Movsar Evloev (16-0) vs. Diego Lopes (21-5)

8. 155lbs — Kron Gracie (5-1) vs. Charles Jourdain (13-6-1)

Will it be King Aljo or King Henry on Sunday morning? Art by Chris Rini

ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

7. 155lbs — Drew Dober (26-11) vs. Matt Frevola (10-3-1)

6. 205lbs — Kennedy Nzechukwu (11-3) vs. Devin Clark (14-7)

5. 170lbs — Khaos Williams (13-3) vs. Rolando Bedoya (14-1)

4. 115lbs — Marina Rodriguez (16-2-2) vs. Virna Jandiroba (18-3)

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT

3. 265lbs — Braxton Smith (5-1) vs. Parker Porter (13-8)

2. 185lbs — Phil Hawes (12-4) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (13-1)

1. 185lbs — Joseph Holmes (8-3) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (10-3)

Live Stream

Catch our LIVE STREAM PBP WATCH PARTY and our 6th Round Post-Fight Show Live YT Stream by visiting our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel both during and after the UFC 288 PPV event starting with the Featured Prelims and running on into the night after the fights.

Our audio broadcasts of both streams will appear by Sunday afternoon on the Bloody Elbow Podcast Network.

Our 6th Round Post-Fight Show ‘Premium Enhanced Video & Star Ranking Bonus Content Package’ for paid Substack subscribers will publish for you to stream on Sunday, May 7th., on our BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com page.

Audio UFC 288 WATCH PARTY PBP & audio 6th Round Post-Fight Show on our BE Podcast Network

