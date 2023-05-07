UFC 288 Live Post-Fight Show | How to stream, watch, listen

We are live streaming immediately after the UFC 288 PPV event on the Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel.

The Event

The UFC 288: ‘Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo’ UFC Bantamweight Championship title fight goes down live this Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The headlining top-contenders title contention bout will not be the only five-round fight on the card…

In the co-main event, we have another five-rounder, which will be a Welterweight banger showcasing ‘Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns’. This match-up could determine a challenger for the UFC Welterweight title in the near future.

Rounding out the PPV, is ‘Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan’, ‘Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes’, and Kron Gracie returning to take on Charles Jourdain.

Our Bloody Elbow expert fight analysts, Zane Simon and his cohort, Eddie Mercado will be throwing hot takes, possible next fights, results and reactions to the overall event out at you; immediately after the main event concludes, in our Live Stream Video 6th Round Post-Fight Show on our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel.

Start Time

The UFC 288 Main PPV (Pay-Per-View) card begins on Saturday, May 6th., at 10/7PM ETPT on ESPN+ PPV. Our Live Stream 6th Rd Post-Fight Show on the BE YT will commence right after the conclusion of the main event.

We approximate a midnight ET start time for our show, and will update both this post and the Live Stream YT post throughout the event for you with a start time. We will have a ‘leniently moderated’ Live Chat for our YT Channel subscribers occurring during the show on YTA as well.

That’s Too Late For Me

Don’t sweat it, we’ve got you covered. On Sunday, May 7th., we will additionally be broadcasting an AUDIO version of the show on our BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com page, which will go out to our entire Bloody Elbow Podcast Network, for FREE.

For our paid Substack subscribers we will have BONUS CONTENT, featuring Zane and Eddie’s new ‘Star Ranking’ system on the bouts from the event…

In addition to that, on Sunday, our paid Substack subscribers can ALSO access a ‘Premium Enhanced Video Package’ of the show, which aired live on YT on Saturday night. That video will have the audio ‘Star Ranking’ bonus content attached to the end of it — so you can get ALL of your Bonus Content in one viewing… no need to find the show on YouTube & Substack or elsewhere at that point, just go here:

Our Expert Bloody Elbow Fight Analysts and Post-Fight Show Hosts!

Price

While the actual UFC 288 ESPN+ PPV itself would set you back $79.99 for current ESPN+ subscribers. New subscribers are offered a bundle price of $124.98 for the PPV and an annual subscription to ESPN+ (with the monthly ESPN+ option running $9.99 a month vs. $99.99 a year).

In addition to those whopping rates, they are also trying to entice you with the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ “Bundle Deal”; the ad-supported version of that package is precisely $13.99… no-ads drives it up to $19.99… those are monthly rates.

HOWEVER — FORGET ALL THAT NONSENSE…

Join us on the Live Stream on YT, OR for the rebroadcast on Sunday, and hear all the juicy tidbits about the event, details, results, breakdowns, fight analysis, hot takes, potential next bouts for winners and losers, presented in a knowledgeable yet entertaining fashion – ALL FOR FREE on our BE YT!

We will also provide you with a FREE Audio Broadcast of the Post-Fight Show on our BE Podcast Network in the middle of the night or early Sunday morning.

Plus, for a meager Substack subscription fee — you not only get the ‘Enhanced Video and Bonus Content 6th Rd Combo Package’ AND full access to all of our archives, but you ALSO earn the right to comment on the posts AND receive ALL of our Bonus Podcast content! (Like The MMA Depressed-us, Show Money, The MMA Bunker, MMA Tête-Â-Tête with ‘Kid Nate’, Crooklyn’s Corner, and more!)

WAIT – That’s not all! WE HAVE CONFIRMED WE ARE NOW PRESENTING A LIVE STREAM UFC 288 ‘WATCH PARTY’ with a LIVE CHAT, prior to the Post-Fight Show, starting with the featured prelims and going on through the entire PPV Card!

You can join us on our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel Right Here between when the Featured Prelims start and stay for the entire PPV card for a LIVE STREAM ‘WATCH PARTY’ OF UFC 288 with PBP, reactions, and commentary from our own MMA Personalities: ‘@Caseharts’ & ‘WZodiacKodiak’, along with the return of our beloved OG Dallas Winston , aka: ‘@UncleJustice’, around 7/4PM ETPT!

FREE LIVE STREAM UFC 288 BLOODY ELBOW YOUTUBE WATCH PARTY

Full Fight Card

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD: ‘Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo’

SAT. MAY 6, 10/7PM ETPT

12. UFC BW Championship, 5 Rds at 135lbs — Aljamain Sterling (22-3) vs. Henry Cejudo (16-2) | Zane Picked: Cejudo

11. Co-Main, 5 Rds at 170lbs — Belal Muhammad (22-3) vs. Gilbert Burns (22-5) | Zane Picked: Muhammad

10. 115lbs — Jéssica Andrade (24-10) vs. Yan Xiaonan (16-3) | Zane Picked: Andrade

9. 145lbs — Movsar Evloev (16-0) vs. Diego Lopes (21-5) | Zane Picked: Evloev

8. 155lbs — Kron Gracie (5-1) vs. Charles Jourdain (13-6-1) | Zane Picked: Jourdain

Will it be King Aljo or King Henry on Sunday morning? Art by Chris Rini

ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

7. 155lbs — Drew Dober (26-11) vs. Matt Frevola (10-3-1) | Zane Picked: Dober

6. 205lbs — Kennedy Nzechukwu (11-3) vs. Devin Clark (14-7) | Zane Picked: Nzechukwu

5. 170lbs — Khaos Williams (13-3) vs. Rolando Bedoya (14-1) | Zane Picked: Williams

4. 115lbs — Marina Rodriguez (16-2-2) vs. Virna Jandiroba (18-3) | Zane Picked: Rodriguez

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT

3. 265lbs — Braxton Smith (5-1) vs. Parker Porter (13-8) | Zane Picked: Smith

2. 185lbs — Phil Hawes (12-4) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (13-1) | Zane Picked: Aliskerov

1. 185lbs — Joseph Holmes (8-3) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (10-3) | Zane Picked: Ribeiro

Live Stream

Catch our 6th Round Post-Fight Show Live YT Stream in the player above, or by visiting our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel after the conclusion of the UFC 288 PPV event, right after our Live Stream Watch Party.

Our audio broadcasts of both live streams will appear on Sunday on the Bloody Elbow Podcast Network.

Our Enhanced 6th Round Post-Fight Show Premium Video & Bonus ‘Star Ranking Content Package’ for paid Substack subscribers will publish for you to stream on Sunday, May 7th., on our BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com page.

Audio UFC 288 Watch Party PBP & 6th Round Post-Fight Show on our BE Podcast Network

We’re still found on your desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile devices on these platforms:

Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify, Simplecast, TuneIn, Overcast, Castbox, Castbox Premium, Podchaser, Podvine, Podbay.fm, RSSRadio, AntennaPod, Podkicker, Podkicker Pro, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, iHeartRadio, SiriusXM, Pandora, Stitcher, Podcast App, PocketCasts, Player.fm, PodCruncher, thisMMAlife.com, Podbean, Podtail, Owltail, Listen Notes, & iVoox App.

We are also coming back to the following Podcast Apps:

Castro, Podcast Addict, Podbean, Chartable, imdb, podtoppen.se, Podcast Republic, DownCast, iCatcher!, Castaway, Castaway2, & BeyondPod soon!

Trouble Finding Our Shows? Browse Our Podcast Guide; we are updating it with new details on how to subscribe on various platforms once a week until we are restored everywhere we were located before we became independent.

