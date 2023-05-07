IMAGO / Zuma Wire / Justin Renfroex

Matt Frevola was one of four post-fight bonus winners following UFC 288.

Matt Frevola, Yan Xiaonan get bonus winning KOs

Performance of the Night: Matt Frevola turned in one of the best performances of his UFC career against Drew Dober. In this all-action affair, the ’Steamrolla’ connected with a right hand that sent Dober to the canvas, where he followed up with some ground-and-pound until referee Herb Dean waved off the fight in the first round.

Following his TKO win, Frevola used his time on the microphone to call out Paddy Pimblett, who he urged to ‘stop being a bitch’ for picking his fights. The Serra-Longo Fight Team product has to wait for the ‘Baddy’ to return from injury, but Frevola vs. Pimblett is a banger.

Performance of the Night: Yan Xiaonan was hoping for a championship opportunity against Zhang Weili with a win against Jéssica Andrade — and she might have secured it tonight. The No. 6 ranked strawweight finished ‘Bate Estaca’ via first-round TKO — her first finish in the promotion. For her next fight, Xiaonan said she wanted the reigning strawweight champion, who has yet to schedule her return since defeating Carla Esparza at UFC 281 this past November.

Fight of the Night: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes was a scrap! Though he was a short-notice replacement, Lopes gave Evloev one of his toughest UFC tests thus far. The Brazilian hurt Evloev during one of their first exchanges and even caught him in a few submission attempts, but Evloev escaped every dangerous position he was in. The American Top Team representative used his wrestling to control Lopes on the ground for the next two rounds, which led to him earning a unanimous decision win. Despite the loss, UFC president Dana White told Lopes he lost nothing and would receive a bonus, and here we are!

Full UFC 288 Results:

Main Card:

Aljamain Sterling def. Henry Cejudo by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) Yan Xiaonan def. Jéssica Andrade by TKO (punches) at 2:20 of Round 1 Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Charles Jourdain def. Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27 x3) Preliminary Card: Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober by TKO (punches) at 4:08 of Round 1 Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Devin Clark by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:28 of Round 2 Khaos Williams def. Rolando Bedoya by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28) Virna Jandiroba def. Marina Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Parker Porter def. Braxton Smith by TKO (ground-and-pound) at 2:10 of Round 1 Ikram Aliskerov def. Phil Hawes by KO (punch) at 2:10 of Round 1 Claudio Ribeiro def. Joseph Holmes by TKO (ground-and-pound) at 3:21 of Round 2

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author