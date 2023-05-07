Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

In a closely contested match at UFC 288 , Aljamain Sterling retained the bantamweight title following a split decision win over Henry Cejudo. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the five-round main event in Newark, New Jersey.

Pros react to Aljamain Sterling’s win over Cejudo

Though a few professional fighters did think Cejudo had done enough to snatch the belt from Sterling at UFC 288, others believed the right man got the nod from the judges. Check out everything pro fighters had to say on Twitter below:

Since when did triple C become a fan favorite ? 😂😂😂 took some

Time off and reminded people

How much they miss you 🤣 #UFC288 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 7, 2023

Aljo showed up tonight, I’m not surprised. He always does. May 7, 2023

Incredibly close fight to score. I had Cejudo but definitely wouldn't want to be a judge for that one 🫠



Gotta respect Sterling as a competitor! #UFC288 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) May 7, 2023

Easiest money I’ve ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funkmaster! Good little fighter is Henry but give it a rest with these agendas all the time. The guy is sub 20 fights in his career. His little feints an all ahaha omg please teach me mastermind lol. Done the splits… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2023

I learned not to bet against @funkmasterMMA / great job brother #UFC288 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 7, 2023

That was a great fight and coulda went either way. Good win by the champ #kogang #ufc288 May 7, 2023

What a fight! Two champs! #ufc288 — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) May 7, 2023

An Absolute Legend @HenryCejudo — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) May 7, 2023

Sterling has defended the bantamweight title three times

With the win over Cejudo, Sterling (23-3) has now successfully defended the bantamweight title three times, beating T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan before UFC 288. The fight put the 33-year-old right next to Dominick Cruz for record for most bantamweight title defenses, though only Aljamain’s were consecutive.

The victory also put the ‘Funkmaster’ on a nine-fight win streak. In fact, Sterling has not lost a bout since a knockout defeat to Marlon Moraes, in December 2017.

Meanwhile, Cejudo (16-3) came back from retirement and lost his first fight since a split decision loss to Demetrious Johnson in December 2016. Before UFC 288. ‘Triple C’ was on a five-fight winning streak, which included wins over Dominick Cruz, T.J. Dillashaw and ‘Mighty Mouse’.

UFC 288 quick results

Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2): Welterweight

Xiaonan Yan def. Jéssica Andrade by KO at 2:20 of round 1: Strawweight

Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Featherweight

Charles Jourdain def. Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Featherweight

Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober by TKO at 4:08 of round 1: Lightweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Devin Clark by technical submission (Ninja Choke) at 2:28 of round 2: Light Heavyweight



Khaos Williams def. Rolando Bedoya by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): Welterweight

Virna Jandiroba def. Marina Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Strawweight

Parker Porter def. Braxton Smith by TKO at 2:10 of round 1: Heavyweight

Ikram Aliskerov def. Phil Hawes by KO at 2:10 of round 1: Middleweight

Claudio Ribeiro def. Joseph Holmes by TKO at 3:21 of round 2: Middleweight

