Boxing Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder
0

‘One-sided’ – Pros react to Canelo Alvarez’s decision win over John Ryder

Twitter reacts to Canelo Alvare's lopsided decision win over John Ryder at home in Mexico.

By: Lucas Rezende | 2 days ago
RECORD DATE NOT STATED Boxeo 2023 Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX vs John Ryder ENG Weigh-in ceremony Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX during the weigh-in ceremony prior to the fight The King Coming Home for the Super Middleweight titles, endorsed by the World Boxing Council WBC, the World Boxing Organization WBO, the World Boxing Association WBA and the International Boxing Federation IBF,against John Ryder ENG at Santos Degollado Theater, on May 5, 2023. brbr Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX durante la ceremonia de pesaje previo a la pelea The King Coming Home por los titulos Supermedio, avalados por el Consejo Mundial de Boxeo CMB, la Organizacion Mundial de Boxeo OMB, la Asociacion Mundial de Boxeo AMB y la Federacion Internacional de Boxeo IBF, contra John Ryder ENG en el Teatro Santos Degollado, el 05 de Mayo de 2023. GUADALAJARA JALISCO MEXICO PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxMEXxCHNxRUS Copyright: xAdrianxMaciasx 20230505154828_BOX_2023_ALV_RYD_WEIGH_ALVAREZ38

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez continues to write his name in boxing history as one of the best boxers of his generation as he scored another win in his home country of Mexico. This time around, the 32-year-old defended the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring’s super middleweight titles against John Ryder.

Pros react to Canelo’s win

Though Ryder showed heart in the 12-round fight, Canelo still went home with yet another unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits alike enjoyed both athletes’ performances.

Canelo is on a win streak again

The win puts Canelo (59-2-2) back on a win streak, having also defeated Gennady Golovkin via unanimous decision before that, back in September 2022. In May of the same year, the 32-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol, which snapped a 16-fight unbeaten streak for the Mexican.

Quick results

 Oleksandr Gvozdyk def. Ricards Bolotniks via TKO
Nathan Devon Rodriguez def. Alexander Mejia via majority decision
Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela def. Stevie Spark via split decision
Julio Cesar Martinez def. Ronal Batista via TKO
Lawrence King def. Elio German Rafael via TKO
Johansen Alvarez Suarez def. Johan Ivan Rodriguez Arreguin via unanimous decision
Jesus Larios def. Damian Efrain De La Torre Nunez via unanimous decision

Bloody Elbow Archives

