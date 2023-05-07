Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez continues to write his name in boxing history as one of the best boxers of his generation as he scored another win in his home country of Mexico. This time around, the 32-year-old defended the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring’s super middleweight titles against John Ryder.
Pros react to Canelo’s win
Though Ryder showed heart in the 12-round fight, Canelo still went home with yet another unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits alike enjoyed both athletes’ performances.
Canelo is on a win streak again
The win puts Canelo (59-2-2) back on a win streak, having also defeated Gennady Golovkin via unanimous decision before that, back in September 2022. In May of the same year, the 32-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol, which snapped a 16-fight unbeaten streak for the Mexican.
Quick results
Oleksandr Gvozdyk def. Ricards Bolotniks via TKO
Nathan Devon Rodriguez def. Alexander Mejia via majority decision
Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela def. Stevie Spark via split decision
Julio Cesar Martinez def. Ronal Batista via TKO
Lawrence King def. Elio German Rafael via TKO
Johansen Alvarez Suarez def. Johan Ivan Rodriguez Arreguin via unanimous decision
Jesus Larios def. Damian Efrain De La Torre Nunez via unanimous decision
