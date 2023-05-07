RECORD DATE NOT STATED Boxeo 2023 Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX vs John Ryder ENG Weigh-in ceremony Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX during the weigh-in ceremony prior to the fight The King Coming Home for the Super Middleweight titles, endorsed by the World Boxing Council WBC, the World Boxing Organization WBO, the World Boxing Association WBA and the International Boxing Federation IBF,against John Ryder ENG at Santos Degollado Theater, on May 5, 2023. brbr Saul -Canelo- Alvarez MEX durante la ceremonia de pesaje previo a la pelea The King Coming Home por los titulos Supermedio, avalados por el Consejo Mundial de Boxeo CMB, la Organizacion Mundial de Boxeo OMB, la Asociacion Mundial de Boxeo AMB y la Federacion Internacional de Boxeo IBF, contra John Ryder ENG en el Teatro Santos Degollado, el 05 de Mayo de 2023. GUADALAJARA JALISCO MEXICO PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxMEXxCHNxRUS Copyright: xAdrianxMaciasx 20230505154828_BOX_2023_ALV_RYD_WEIGH_ALVAREZ38

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez continues to write his name in boxing history as one of the best boxers of his generation as he scored another win in his home country of Mexico. This time around, the 32-year-old defended the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring’s super middleweight titles against John Ryder.

Pros react to Canelo’s win

Though Ryder showed heart in the 12-round fight, Canelo still went home with yet another unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits alike enjoyed both athletes’ performances.

Canelo is such a master with keeping his foot on the outside against the southpaw! — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) May 7, 2023

This dude is busted up. Another round and it should be over — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) May 7, 2023

Honestly Bivol stops this Canelo, I get it different opponent but still. That’s what the eye test tells me. Fight Benavidez, it’s the biggest fight in boxing that can be made. May 7, 2023

Round 12: Canelo Alvarez continued to hunt for the KO that never materialized. On two occasions that round, Canelo slapped his gloves together in frustration after a right hand didn't finish the job. They go to the scorecards. 10-9, Canelo. 119-108, Canelo. #CaneloRyder — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 7, 2023

Pretty good one sided fight. I saw a few adjustments Canelo may not have been told that may have ended the fight prematurely. Talking about it and more LIVE on @ThePorterWayPod Tuesday! #CaneloRyder #TPWP — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) May 7, 2023

John Ryder has earned some respect tonight, at the very least.. #boxing — Steve Kim (@SteveKim323) May 7, 2023

Nadie jamás va a ser Julio César Chávez

No body will ever be @Jcchavez115 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 7, 2023

#NoBrawlingNoLife … disappointed in that performance Mr. Cinnamon May 7, 2023

Canelo is on a win streak again

The win puts Canelo (59-2-2) back on a win streak, having also defeated Gennady Golovkin via unanimous decision before that, back in September 2022. In May of the same year, the 32-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol, which snapped a 16-fight unbeaten streak for the Mexican.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk def. Ricards Bolotniks via TKO

Nathan Devon Rodriguez def. Alexander Mejia via majority decision

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela def. Stevie Spark via split decision

Julio Cesar Martinez def. Ronal Batista via TKO

Lawrence King def. Elio German Rafael via TKO

Johansen Alvarez Suarez def. Johan Ivan Rodriguez Arreguin via unanimous decision

Jesus Larios def. Damian Efrain De La Torre Nunez via unanimous decision

