Gervonta Davis sentenced in hit-and-run case, avoids jail time

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Gervonta Davis’ sentence

Gervonta Davis won’t see jail time in relation to a 2020 hit-and-run incident which saw four people injured, according to the Baltimore Banner. Instead, he’ll serve 90 days of home detention, as well as 200 hours community service and 3 years probation.

Davis, 28, had previously seen a plea deal, involving 2 months home detention, rejected. That left the possibility of jail time during the recent sentencing. Instead, Baltimore Judge Althea Handy required that in addition to the 90 days and community service, he completes programs on the impact of drunk driving. He will serve the sentence at the home of his trainer, Calvin Ford.

The sentence means that Davis, fresh off his star-making knockout win over Ryan Garcia, probably won’t see any significant disruption to his career. What boxing negotiations bring us remains to be seen, but as far as his own preparation goes, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him ready to fight again before the end of this year.

This case is not Davis’ only brush with the law. He was charged with misdemeanour battery after a 911 call in which a woman told police that Davis had attacked her. She has since walked back those claims, but the case is still pending, with Davis due back in court on the 26th of May.

Davis on a high after beating Garcia

Despite being embroiled in multiple legal cases and accusations this year, Gervonta Davis has also made it into the ring on two occasions.

In January, days after being accused of domestic violence, Davis defeated Hector Garcia by TKO to defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title. Last month he defeated Ryan Garcia, by 7th round KO, in what will go down as the most lucrative fight of his career to date.

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author