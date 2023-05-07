Conor McGregor has his take on UFC 288's headliner. IMAGO | PxImages Louis Grasse

As he usually does in many UFC pay-per-view events, Conor McGregor watched Saturday’s UFC 288 headliner between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. “Funkmaster” ended up winning via split decision and retaining the bantamweight title, and “The Notorious” was apparently right there celebrating with him.

McGregor, ever the entertainer and social media presence, took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the fight. One of them, in his hotel bathroom.

Conor McGregor reacts to UFC 288 headliner

A few moments after the bout, Conor McGregor sent a congratulatory message for Sterling. But at the same time, he took jabs at the returning Cejudo.

Easiest money I’ve ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funkmaster! Good little fighter is Henry but give it a rest with these agendas all the time. The guy is sub 20 fights in his career. His little feints an all ahaha omg please teach me mastermind lol. Done the splits… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2023

In another video he posted, here’s “Coach MacDaddy” giving his post-fight take and what he feels “Triple C” should’ve done, all done tongue-in-cheek, of course.

Conor McGregor’s review of the UFC 288 main event pic.twitter.com/6eFyFOVFKt — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 7, 2023

The history between Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo

It may not be as intense as the beef with Khabib Nurmagomedov or Dustin Poirier, but Conor McGregor does have a bit of history with Cejudo. The two began beefing on social media when Cejudo critiqued the Irishman’s padwork.

At least from Cejudo’s end, things have gotten on a personal level.

“No, [I wouldn’t coach him]. I think he’s offended too many of my good friends.” he said of McGregor during UFC 288’s media day this past week.

“At first, yeah, I was kind of a Conor hater and then I became a fan like you know what, this dude he won me over. But I think he took things a little too far. With talking about Khabib [Nurmagomedov’s] father after him passing.

“Calling my manager [Ali Abdelaziz] a rat, a terrorist, all that. To me, I get sports, I get the entertainment side but that’s just a little too much for me.”

UFC 288 marked the 36-year-old Cejudo’s return to action after a three-year layoff. With the loss to Sterling, he broke a six-fight win streak and now holds a win-loss record of 16-3.

As for McGregor, he has yet to return to action since breaking his leg and losing via TKO to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

