UFC 288: Cejudo vs. Sterling — Where smack talk went to die

UFC 288 and its alternatives

UFC 288 is all the buzz this week thanks to a burst of promotion from the company. Additionally, Henry Cejudo’s comeback has been just as cringey as one might expect after a three-year absence from the sport and the limelight. His upcoming battle for bantamweight supremacy with Aljamain Sterling is just hours away and over the course of the last few days, the smack talk has ramped up considerably between the rivals.

That’s going to be the focal point of this week’s social media crawl. Smack talk is nothing new and we’ve seen some pretty awful stuff from fighters over the years. UFC star Conor McGregor maximized his gift of gab and that helped him along to becoming the biggest star in the entire sport. Who can forget “Who da fook is that?” Nearly three decades after a press event for Mike Tyson’s fight with Lennox Lewis, the incendiary smack talk he used that day still lives in infamy, reviled by some, celebrated by others and remembered by all that were around and paying attention at the time.

When Thursday’s pre-event press conference took place, plenty of acidic barbs were launched between main event stars Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo, and ultimately ended in a shouting match. Even fellow bantamweight Sean O’Malley was catching strays from their back-and-forth antics and he doesn’t even have a fight booked. Somehow, in the year 2023, the appeal of two men yelling at each other—more accurately, OVER each other—still manages to garner the attention of fans, even if they need to use a supercomputer and advanced alien technology to decipher what was said.

For those that like a more lively fight card experience with a bit of pomp and circumstance, ONE Championship had a phenomenal event last night, filled with great fights and finishes. They’ve done a great job building their athletes into stars. Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang are shining examples of this.

I know UFC 288 is a great card, but there’s no denying that the UFC experience is prepackaged and can feel a little stale. There’s also no denying that its weekend rivals had/have solid events too. And speaking of rivals, Rizin also has a card that should still be airing as this post goes live. And perhaps the most notable fight this weekend will be the one between Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder. That PPV takes place tonight on DAZN, directly competing against UFC 288. Fight fans, you have options!

Once again, Twitter was very fruitful, but I still managed to find a few clips and galleries from Instagram, so those have been thrown in, as well. I’ve also included a bonus post at the end of a UFC fighter’s very unique tattoos, and while she isn’t on this weekend’s UFC 288 event, I thought her ink was a fun addition, so in they went. In the immortal words of the great Al Bundy, Let’s rock!

UFC

Aljamain Sterling is ripped

Hunger games

I can’t wait to CRUSH the smallest piece of this tmw! 🤤🫠 Send me dessert pics please!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Cm0avyEKQC — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 5, 2023

Aljo’s sneaker game

These are customs I got from culture Kings. https://t.co/pIO4SxwafE — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 4, 2023

Thirsty

Nahhh, there’s no way anyone wants this guy to be the king guzzling whole bottles like this 🤣 #GlizzyGobbler #GlizzaNator #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/Ns1FLESjeH May 4, 2023

Another run-in

Henry Cejudo is back

Spray tan?

Aye he got a spray tan 😭 pic.twitter.com/rIccNxXcgL — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) May 4, 2023

He said what about Sean O’Malley?

ZING! Sean strikes back

I have 4 houses and I am a little Lesbian https://t.co/jily3781DI May 4, 2023

The hit list

Henry Cejudo has a hit list for his return to action 😳 #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/oaf05eFKOd — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2023

Henry Cejudo, the Barbarian

6 year old me when my dad lets me cut my birthday cake: pic.twitter.com/neohb1QH1B — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) May 5, 2023

An army of mostly small-statured men

A fight gets canceled

#UFC288 update

– Santos vs. Muñoz Jr removed.



(Short note: I'm really dissapointed there was no updated photoshoot for Zhalgas Zhumagulov. Do better UFC!! 😅) pic.twitter.com/0HNG0zLT8g — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) May 4, 2023

Another fight gets canceled

My opponent when he saw my haircut on the way to the weigh ins pic.twitter.com/bWZSLdCVlj — Zhalgas Zhumagulov (@ZhakoZhumagulov) May 5, 2023

Jessica Andrade goes fishing (gallery)

Face off

A fantastic featured prelim

Featured Prelims don't get much better 🔥🔥@DrewDober and @SteamRollaa lead us into the main card Saturday at #UFC288!



[ 10pmET / 7pmPT | LIVE on ESPN+ PPV | @Visit_NJ #VisitNJ ] pic.twitter.com/xyo1aYFSbe — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2023

Doberiffic

Belal says New Jersey sucks

Belal wants your tears

ONE Championship

What a resume!

DJ has 12 flyweight title fight wins in the UFC, all other fighters in that division have nine COMBINED 😳



He defends his ONE flyweight world title on Friday 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZKDiomOWnf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 4, 2023

Serious consideration

Demetrious Johnson says he is planning to reach out to Urijah Faber, GSP & Khabib Nurmagomedov, to understand why they decided to retire.@MightyMouse believes they could have continued fighting… #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/WFTMnXkxNn — J. Torres (@joeyfights) May 6, 2023

Money talks

Will we see this fight next for Demetrious Johnson? “SHOW ME THE MONEY!!” he says #ONEFightNight10 pic.twitter.com/4Ax6o15j68 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 6, 2023

Bonus cheddar

The five bonus winners from ONE Fight Night 10, including DOUBLE BONUS winner Rodtang! 💰 Agree with the picks?#ONEFightNight10 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/ima4qTIzYc — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 6, 2023

Precious moments

Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang share a moment backstage after ONE Fight Night 10. #ONEFightNight10 pic.twitter.com/dFqxbK5E6B — MMA LockerRoom (@mma_lockerroom) May 6, 2023

Stamp Fairtex is HER

Stamp dance

The Stamp Dance makes its U.S. debut! 💃



Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 10!



LIVE NOW | #ONEFightNight10

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch LIVE on Prime 👉 https://t.co/1NTfXfMip4

🧑‍💻 Join the conversation 👉 #ONEFightNight10

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries… pic.twitter.com/5MgSO3RS9M — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 6, 2023

Rodtang is legend

These violent delights

Super Sage

A cheeky bonus

UFC strawweight Dee Gomes added a double butt tattoo pic.twitter.com/zQkzHDZfWM — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 4, 2023

Weekend coverage

We’ve got the recipe for your weekend violence. As a matter of fact, we have several. Check out our staff predictions for UFC 288. Or have a gander at our live results stream for Canelo vs. Ryder. And if you don’t find anything to your liking in those, try out our live results stream for Rizin 42.

Now that Bloody Elbow is a fully independent site, the best way to support us so that we can continue fearless coverage of combat sports, is to pick up a paid subscription. Paid subscribers help fund other exclusive content like editorials from Karim Zidan, boxing breakdowns and analysis from Eddie Goldman and Jonathan Snowden, as well as financial investigations and explainers by John S. Nash.

