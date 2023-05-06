IMAGO / Justin Renfroe

The UFC 288 card is underway and just produced an awesome highlight when Xiaonan Yan ran right through former UFC strawweight champion, Jéssica Andrade. Yan’s boxing was on time today and she put Andrade down with a single punch. There was some followup ground and pound, but it was her right hand that won her this fight. Title shot anyone??

Yan came out aggressive, refusing to touch gloves. She started to touching Andrade with crisp punches and stinging leg kicks. This is the best we’ve ever seen Yan. Andrade started to swing back, looking to get some respect, but Yan was dialed in. Yan kept throwing, and connected with a hefty right hand that floored Andrade. Yan took top position and delivered a barrage of hammerfists to get the finish. WOW! Xiaonan Yan def. Jéssica Andrade by KO at 2:20 of round 1: Strawweight

