UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
UFC 288 video: New contender! Xiaonan Yan stuns Jéssica Andrade with quick KO

Check out these highlights from Xiaonan Yan's dominating victory over Jéssica Andrade from UFC 288.

By: Eddie Mercado | 2 days ago
IMAGO / Justin Renfroe

The UFC 288 card is underway and just produced an awesome highlight when Xiaonan Yan ran right through former UFC strawweight champion, Jéssica Andrade. Yan’s boxing was on time today and she put Andrade down with a single punch. There was some followup ground and pound, but it was her right hand that won her this fight. Title shot anyone??

Check out our description of Xiaonan Yan running through Jéssica Andrade

Yan came out aggressive, refusing to touch gloves. She started to touching Andrade with crisp punches and stinging leg kicks. This is the best we’ve ever seen Yan. Andrade started to swing back, looking to get some respect, but Yan was dialed in. Yan kept throwing, and connected with a hefty right hand that floored Andrade. Yan took top position and delivered a barrage of hammerfists to get the finish. WOW! Xiaonan Yan def. Jéssica Andrade by KO at 2:20 of round 1: Strawweight

UFC 288 highlights

About the author
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

