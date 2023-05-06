Credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Lightweight standout Matt Frevola scored his third consecutive win in the Octagon on Saturday at UFC 288 with a win over Drew Dober. Apart from compiling a win streak of first-round stoppages, he also dealt Dober his first knockout loss in the UFC. Now, he wants a piece of Paddy Pimblett.

Frevola feels he is worthy of bigger fights against bigger-named opponents, and has since issued a callout during his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

Frevola slams Paddy Pimblett for cherry-picking opponents

Speaking in his post-fight interview, Frevola called out the heavily-hyped Paddy Pimblett with some choice words.

“Paddy Pimblett, you absolutely suck. Stop being a bitch and let’s fight. You’re on a four-fight win streak, I’m on a three-fight win streak. You’re in the UFC, you can’t pick and choose your fights. You gotta fight who the fans want to see you fight.”

Frevola explained and reiterated the callout during his conversation with the media afterward. “I know I called him a bitch, and I hope that ESPN didn’t bleep that one out. But that’s it, he’s gotta stop being a bitch,” he said.

The 32-year-old Frevola believes he’ll be able to be the first man to defeat Pimblett in the Octagon.

“Until he takes that loss in the UFC… I want to be the first one to beat him in the UFC. I like to do things that nobody has done. My last two fights, I beat undefeated guys. This fight, I knocked out Drew Dober. He’s never been knocked out.”

Matt Frevola doubles down on Paddy Pimblett callout: "He's gott stop being a b****" 👀 #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/ovoUf13UCa — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 7, 2023

Frevola improved to a record of 11-3-1 following his win at UFC 288.

What Paddy Pimblett wants next

Paddy Pimblett has compiled a four-fight win streak in the UFC dating back to his debut in 2021. Three of those four wins earned him Performance of the Night bonuses. However, his most recent victory at UFC 282 against veteran Jared Gordon drew more criticism than praise.

Currently sidelined because of an ankle injury that required surgery, Pimblett made his intentions known about running it back with Gordon.

“I’m gonna punch his head towards the end of the year. I am gonna run it back,” he said angrily in his hospital bed. “I hope he beats Bobby Green, ‘cause I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him, and I still won. ‘Cause you’re shit.

“I hope he watches this. You’re f—ng dogshit. At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong. You couldn’t beat me on my worst day, and I beat you on your best. ‘Cause you’re a little bum.”

The Bobby Green-Jared Gordon fight in late April ended in a No Contest after the latter was knocked out from an accidental clash of heads.

