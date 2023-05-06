Subscribe
ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes 3 complete results, Sage Northcutt shocks with heel hook win

Check out the results and highlights from last night's ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes 3 card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 2 days ago
ONE Fight Night 10 made its American debut yesterday (May 5) with Broomfield, Colorado being the setting for the occasion. ONE’s flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson, got his revenge on the former champ, Adriano Moraes, closing out their trilogy with a win in the rubber match. It was Moraes who took the first meeting by way of knockout, and then Johnson got his retribution in their second encounter.

ONE’s 135-pound Muay Thai title will be on the line in tonight’s co-main event when the must-see-TV champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his throne against challenger Edgar Juarez Tabares. Before that, ONE’s 135-pound grappling belt will sway in the balance as the ‘Darth Rigatoni’ himself, Mikey Musumeci, defends his crown against André Galvão black belt, Osamah Almarwai.

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt got a big win in his long-awaited return after four-years away from the sport over Ahmed Mujtaba. The extended hiatus of Sage is partly due to a horrific 2019 face break that he suffered in his ONE debut, at the hands of Cosmo Alexandre. Sage shocked Mujtaba and many fans when he won via heel hook at just 0:39 of the first round.

ONE Fight Night 10 card

Main card

  • Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision: 135-pound title
  • Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Edgar Juarez Tabares by KO at 1:34 of round 2: Muay Thai 135-title
  • Mikey Musumeci def. Osamah Almarwai by submission (RNC) at 8:03: Grappling 135-pound title
  • Stamp Fairtex def. Alyse Anderson by KO at 2:27 of round 2: 115-pounds
  • Zebaztian Kadestam def. Roberto Soldić by KO at :45 of round 2: 185-pounds
  • Sage Northcutt def. Ahmed Mujtaba by submission (Heel Hook) at :39 of round 1: 175-pounds
  • Aung La N Sang def. Rong Fan by submission (Guillotine) at :48 of round 2: 205-pounds
  • Tye Ruotolo def. Reinier de Ridder by decision: Grappling 205-pounds
  • Jackie Buntan def. Diandra Martin by KO at 2:34 of round 1: Muay Thai 125-pounds

ONE Fight Night 10 Prelims

  • Kairat Akhmetov def. Reece McLaren by unanimous decision: 135-pounds
  • Rae Yoon Ok def. Lowen Tynanes by unanimous decision: 170-pounds
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

