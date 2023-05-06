Sage Northcutt gets nasty sub in 39 seconds at ONE Fight Night 10

Sage Northcutt before ONE Fight Night 10. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

ONE Fight Night 10 is currently underway and Sage Northcutt just made his return to action with an insane 39-second heel hook of Ahmed Mujtaba. A jab from Mujtaba rocked Sage right away, but he followed the American down to the ground, but Northcutt had a nasty trick up his sleeve. This was Northcutt’s first fight in four years, and yeah he got rocked, but he still finished his foe in 39-seconds.

Mujtaba scored first here with a stiff jab that stunned Northcutt. Ahmed followed him down to the ground, looking to establish control. From there, Sage tied up to prevent any ground and pound. As Mujtaba stood up, Northcutt transitioned to a single leg X guard and went right for the heel hook. Mujtaba tried to roll out of it, but his knee was in grave danger. Ahmed wisely tapped. HOLY SMOKES!!!

Sage Northcutt is returning from a lengthy injury spell

Northcutt’s win tonight came after years spent on the sideline. Prior to tonight his last fight was against Cosmo Alexandre at ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon. In that fight he lost by KO and sustained multiple facial fractures, which required surgery.

The loss to Alexandra was Northcutt’s promotional debut.

How good was Sage Northcutt in the UFC?

Prior to joining ONE he plied his trade in the UFC, where he was well known for receiving what felt like a promotional push despite a very short list of in-cage accomplishments. He made it to the big show thanks to Dana White’s Looking For a Fight (a proto-Contender Series that aired in 2015).

After being signed through that show, with a 5-0 record, Northcutt beat Francisco Tevino and Cody Pfister.

He suffered his first pro defeat to Bryan Barberena, in 2016. After that loss he went 4-1 against UFC competition, losing to Mickey Gall but beating Thibault Gouti and Zak Ottow (by KO).

Despite his winning record in the Octagon the UFC opted not to renew Northcutt’s contract and he left the promotion in 2018.

