Conor McGregor celebrates lawsuit win over Pacquiao, declares who’s next

Conor McGregor’s management team Paradigm Sports scored a huge win in court this week. On Wednesday, a jury in Orange County awarded the company $5.1 million in its breach of contract lawsuit with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

“The Notorious” is now relishing in that victory and has his sights set on another legal battle.

Pacquiao ordered to pay Conor McGregor’s management

Paradigm sued “Pacman” in 2021 when the eight-division champion signed a deal with Errol Spence Jr. Pacquiao was still under contract and was planned to be paired up against one of Paradigm’s talents, Mikey Garcia.

The company alleged that Pacquiao asked for a $3.3 million advance for the Garcia fight. It also claimed that Pacquiao failed to disclose a previous management deal. For his part, the Filipino boxer claimed it to be false, stating Paradigm was made aware of his prior deal with TGB Promotions.

In the end, Paradigm won the battle in court, something that CEO and founder Audie Attar is ecstatic about.

“We are elated to learn of the jury’s ruling in Paradigm’s favor in our suit against Manny Pacquiao,” he said in a statement. “The jury plainly found that Pacquiao testified falsely in denying Paradigm’s claims against him, and his excuses for his conduct proves our case that a breach of contract was committed.

“We are appreciative of the court’s time and the jury’s careful attention to the facts of this case. Hopefully, Manny will have learned a lesson from the verdict and will henceforth act with the honesty and integrity that was so lacking in his treatment of Paradigm.”

Likewise, Conor McGregor is celebrating their victory.

“Manny owes 8 all in,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet (H/T MMA Fighting). “5.1 he owes and then 2.9 in legal fees. Legal fees are heavy but that’s what we do. Heavy weight operations.”

While McGregor continues to praise Pacquiao, he isn’t forgetting about the money that’s owed.

Ye no he’s awesome. He still owes the dough but, lad. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 4, 2023

Conor McGregor declares who’s next

McGregor was embroiled in another legal battle with former training partner Artem Lobov. “The Russian Hammer” sued the UFC superstar last November, claiming he should’ve received a cut from the proceeds when McGregor and his partners sold their stake in Proper Twelve.

From the supposed $600 million, McGregor reportedly made $150 million which placed him at the top spot of Forbes’ highest-paid athletes of 2021 with a net worth of $180 million.

Lobov claimed to be an “initial creator and co-founder” of the Proper Twelve concept and felt entitled to 5% of the proceeds, which he claimed was promised by McGregor. He also filed a defamation lawsuit against Conor and his father Tony, whom he claimed “sought to harass” him directly via social media.

In late 2022, Ireland’s Commerical Court declined the motion to fast-track the case Proper Twelve case, prompting team Lobov to refile the case in the High Court.

Conor McGregor now has his sights set on Lobov.

“Rartem you already owe me two rounds of court fees, awarded by the judge. There will be a judgment put on your home as this progresses because I know…”

Lobov and McGregor were once close friends outside the gym. The Irishman even flew from Dublin to Brooklyn in 2018 and threw a dolly at a fighter bus upon finding out about the altercation between Lobov and Khabib Nurmagomedov during that UFC 223 fight week.

