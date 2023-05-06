Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder weigh ins IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder is clearly the biggest combat sports event of the night globally but nowhere is it bigger than in Canelo’s native Mexico. That’s fitting as the boxing superstar is making his long-awaited return to his hometown of Guadalajara where the massive Estadio Akron should sell out all 48,071 seats. Alvarez hasn’t fought in his hometown since he TKO’d Ryan Rhodes there in 2011.

Canelo Alvarez had an off year in 2022

Canelo Alvarez fought twice last year. In September he beat long-time rival Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin for the second time unanimous decision to retain his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles. That was his second victory over GGG after drawing him in 2017 and beating him via decision in 2018. The win brought Canelo’s overall record to 58–2–2, with 39 KO’s.

Canelo’s opening bout of 2022 saw his reach exceed his grasp as he moved up to super light heavyweight (174 pounds) and lost a unanimous decision to WBA division champion Dmitry Bivol in May of last year at Nevada’s T-Mobile Arena. The 5’8″ Canelo struggled to deal with the 6’0″ Bivol’s punishing jab and took a 113-115 loss on all three judges’ cards. That was Alvarez’ first loss since dropping a decision to Floyd Mayweather in 2013. Tonight he’ll be fighting Ryder at the 168 pound super middleweight limit and is a massive -1800 favorite.

Canelo’s retirement threat

Canelo Alvarez is taking nothing for granted and has even told interviewers that he’ll retire if he loses tonight. In the interview below reporter Chris Mannix said, “There’s been some rumors that you’re fighting here (in Jalisco) because this could be your last fight. Is there any chance this is your last fight?”

“Look, if John Ryder beats me…..I’m done,” replied Alvarez.

Canelo says he will retire from boxing if John Ryder beats him tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NaogLz3uEh — Steve Ruigu Njuguna (@Joashnjuguna) May 6, 2023

If he wins, what’s likely next for Alvarez?

If the oddsmakers are right and Canelo Alvarez pulls off the win over the 32-5 Ryder, he has said he wants a rematch with Bivol. If that bout isn’t booked, undefeated super-middleweight contenders David Benavidez and David Morrell will both be available for Canelo’s traditional September fight.

But maybe there is reason for Canelo fans to worry. Boxing site Bad Left Hook’s Lewis Watson thinks John Ryder has a solid chance because he’s a southpaw who will bring volume and pressure to bear.

“From the southpaw stance, Ryder could quite possibly ask questions of Canelo that haven’t had to be answered too often throughout his 62-fight career. Ryder has to show little concern for timing the perfect counters and just outwork Canelo for as many stanzas of the fight as possible,” Watson wrote.

