Canelo Alvarez to get the KO by round 9 | Boxing odds

One of the pound-for-pound greatest boxers on the planet, Canelo Alvarez, will be returning home to Guadalajara, Mexico tomorrow (May 6th) for the first time since 2011. He is slated to tangle with a huge betting underdog in John Ryder on DAZN PPV. Let’s go check on these super-wide betting lines and prop bets.
Moneylines
Canelo Alvarez is clocking in with a wildly favored moneyline around -1800. That means you have to bet $1800 just to win $100 in profit. Woof! As for Ryder, he is being given slightly better than a snowball’s chance in hell here. The man is listed with a humungous underdog tag of +1000, with a $100 bet potentially paying out $1100 altogether. You’ll be hard pressed to find anyone genuinely picking against Canelo, let alone at home.
Prop bets
The odds reflect this match ending early. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is posted up with a hefty favored line of -550, with a +350 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ selection. The ‘Under 9.5 rounds’ proposition is holding a favored tick of around -160, and the ‘Over 9.5 rounds’ wager has been spotted as high as +132.
As far as finishes, there’s ‘Alvarez wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ sporting a massive -370 moneyline, while the same bet going the other way, ‘Ryder wins by TKO/KO or DQ,’ is floating around in outer space at a lofty line of +1600. When it comes to the scorecards, the ‘Alvarez wins by decision’ option is reaching as high as +430, with the ‘Ryder wins by decision’ prop situated at an impossible offering of +1700.
Start time and date
On May 6, 2023 the main card for Canelo vs. Ryder is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks expected for 11 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on DAZN PPV in the United States.
Full fight card
- Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. John Ryder; For Canelo’s WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight titles
- Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark; For the WBA Inter-Continental super lightweight title
- Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia; Featherweight
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks; Super middleweight
- Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana; Super middlewight
- Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael; Super welterweight
- Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin; Super featherweight
- Abilkhan Amankul vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares; Middleweight
- Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera; Super welterweight
- Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel; Featherweight
How to stream
Canelo vs. Ryder will air on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada and is available for $84.99. In other countries the event is included as part of a DAZN subscription.
In the US DAZN costs $24.99 a month or $249.99 per year.
In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $24.99 and an annual subscription is $199.99. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £9.99.
DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:
Web browsers
DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia).
Mobile devices
- iPhone, iPad
- Android phones, tablets
- Amazon Fire tablet
TV and streaming devices
- Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- Google Chromecast
- LG Smart TV, Smartcast
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Smart TV
Gaming consoles
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- XBox One
- XBox Series X | S
Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.
