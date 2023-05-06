Canelo Alvarez to get the KO by round 9 | Boxing odds

Canelo Alvarez is set to face John Ryder | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

One of the pound-for-pound greatest boxers on the planet, Canelo Alvarez, will be returning home to Guadalajara, Mexico tomorrow (May 6th) for the first time since 2011. He is slated to tangle with a huge betting underdog in John Ryder on DAZN PPV. Let’s go check on these super-wide betting lines and prop bets.

Moneylines

Canelo Alvarez is clocking in with a wildly favored moneyline around -1800. That means you have to bet $1800 just to win $100 in profit. Woof! As for Ryder, he is being given slightly better than a snowball’s chance in hell here. The man is listed with a humungous underdog tag of +1000, with a $100 bet potentially paying out $1100 altogether. You’ll be hard pressed to find anyone genuinely picking against Canelo, let alone at home.

Prop bets

The odds reflect this match ending early. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is posted up with a hefty favored line of -550, with a +350 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ selection. The ‘Under 9.5 rounds’ proposition is holding a favored tick of around -160, and the ‘Over 9.5 rounds’ wager has been spotted as high as +132.

As far as finishes, there’s ‘Alvarez wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ sporting a massive -370 moneyline, while the same bet going the other way, ‘Ryder wins by TKO/KO or DQ,’ is floating around in outer space at a lofty line of +1600. When it comes to the scorecards, the ‘Alvarez wins by decision’ option is reaching as high as +430, with the ‘Ryder wins by decision’ prop situated at an impossible offering of +1700.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder odds graphic

On May 6, 2023 the main card for Canelo vs. Ryder is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks expected for 11 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on DAZN PPV in the United States.

Full fight card

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. John Ryder; For Canelo’s WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight titles

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark; For the WBA Inter-Continental super lightweight title

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia; Featherweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks; Super middleweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana; Super middlewight

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael; Super welterweight

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin; Super featherweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares; Middleweight

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera; Super welterweight

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel; Featherweight

How to stream

Canelo vs. Ryder will air on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada and is available for $84.99. In other countries the event is included as part of a DAZN subscription.

In the US DAZN costs $24.99 a month or $249.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $24.99 and an annual subscription is $199.99. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £9.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Web browsers

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia).

Mobile devices

iPhone, iPad

Android phones, tablets

Amazon Fire tablet

TV and streaming devices

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV, Smartcast

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

Gaming consoles

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

XBox One

XBox Series X | S

Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.

*Do you or someone you know have a gambling addiction? Get help by contacting The National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.

