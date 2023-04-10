Subscribe
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen full fight card

All the matches for this weekend's UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 3 days ago
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen full fight card
December 9, 2018 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Featherweight BRIAN ORTEGA print to fight against MAX HOLLOWAY at UFC 231 at the Scotiabank Centre in Toronto, December 08, 2018. UFC 231: Ortega Defeats Holloway - ZUMAv53_ 20181209_zaf_v53_008 Copyright: xIgorxVidyashevx

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen will see the world’s premier MMA promotion heading to Kansas City, Missouri. Headlining that card will be a former featherweight champion in Max Holloway squaring off with a surging contender in Arnold Allen in the main event. Allen is riding a wild 12-fight winning streak, and is currently ranked as the UFC’s #4 featherweight. Holloway is looking to get back to his winning ways following his third decision loss to the current 145-pound champ, Alexander Volkanovski. Outside of Volk, though, Max has pretty much cleared the field.

Another set of scrappy featherweights will grace the co-main event when the #14 rated, Edson Barboza, meets the unranked yet always game Billy Quarantillo.

The entire event goes down at the T-Mobile Center.

The History of Max Holloway.

Full fight card

Main card (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen: Featherweight
  • Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo: Featherweight
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov: Light Heavyweight
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser: Light Heavyweight
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez: Bantamweight
  • Clay Guida vs. Rafa García: Lightweight

Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • TJ Brown vs. Bill Algeo: Featherweight
  • Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau: Flyweight
  • Ed Herman vs. Zak Cummings: Light Heavyweight
  • Piera Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson: Strawweight
  • Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber: Lightweight
  • Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes: Strawweight
  • Gaston Bolaños vs. Aaron Phillips: Bantamweight
  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilová: (W) Bantamweight

How can I watch UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen?

For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen?

The next event after UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen is UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes, which takes place at the good ol’ UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This card will be headlined by top-ranked heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. The undercard will feature Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simón, as well as Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon.

