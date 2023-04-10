April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 8: Israel Adesanya celebrates his victory over Alex Pereira in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. Miami, FL United States - ZUMAp175 20230408_zsa_p175_148 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

On Saturday night at UFC 287, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya hoped to even the score against Alex Pereira, the man who knocked him out and took his title at UFC 281. Adesanya accomplished that goal when he scored a second-round knockout over Pereira. In regaining the belt he first held between October 6, 2019, and November 12, 2022, Adesanya became the first two-time UFC middleweight champion, something that ex-champions Anderson Silva and Robert Whittaker failed to achieve.

In the evening’s co-headlining bout, Gilbert Burns sent Jorge Masvidal into retirement after defeating him by unanimous decision. Burns then talked himself into a backup fighter role for the as yet unscheduled, but talked bout fight between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and ex-interim titleholder Colby Covington.

Before the bouts at the top of the UFC 287 fight card, Rob Font got back in the win column after back-to-back losses with a “Performance of the Night” bonus-winning knockout of rising bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez.

Below, we take a deep dive into the stats from Saturday’s event. UFC 287’s main card, which took place at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Fights and results

Total Fights: 12

Title Fights: 1

Unanimous Decisions: 5

Split Decision: 2

KOs/TKOs: 5

Submissions: 0

Fights by Weight Division

Middleweight: 3

Welterweight: 2

Featherweight: 1

Bantamweight: 2

Women’s strawweight: 3

Catchweight: 1

Fight stats

Total Knockdowns Landed: 5

Total Submission Attempts: 4

Total Reversals: 1

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 2,669

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 1,077

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 1,931

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 598

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 406

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 223

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 332

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 256

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 2,464

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 955

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 73

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 43

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 132

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 82

Total Strikes Attempted: 3.058

Total Strikes Landed: 1,384

Total Takedowns Attempted: 52

Total Takedowns Landed: 14

Noteworthy statistical fights

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Rob Font TKOs Adrian Yanez at 2:57 of Rd. 1 via punch to head at distance.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Kevin Holland KOs Santiago Ponzinibbio at 3:16 of Rd. 3 via punch to head at distance.

Most Takedowns Landed: Gilbert Burns lands four takedowns on six attempts vs. Jorge Masvidal.

Most Submission Attempts: Jaqueline Amorim with three submission attempts vs. Sam Hughes.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Five fighters with one knockdown each: Israel Adesanya, Rob Font, Kevin Holland, Steve Garcia, and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Cynthia Calvillo lands 104 significant strikes on 333 attempts vs. Lupita Godinez.

UFC records set or tied at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya ties Anderson Silva for most knockdowns in UFC middleweight history with 13.

Chris Curtis’ 100 percent takedown defense is first among UFC fighters with at least five fights with the promotion and 20 takedown attempts by his opponents.

Stats via UFC Stats

