Subscribe
UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2
0

UFC 287 stats review: Israel Adesanya enters record book with KO win over Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya is a two-time UFC middleweight champion after KO win over Alex Pereira

By: Trent Reinsmith | 3 days ago
UFC 287 stats review: Israel Adesanya enters record book with KO win over Alex Pereira
April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 8: Israel Adesanya celebrates his victory over Alex Pereira in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. Miami, FL United States - ZUMAp175 20230408_zsa_p175_148 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

On Saturday night at UFC 287, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya hoped to even the score against Alex Pereira, the man who knocked him out and took his title at UFC 281. Adesanya accomplished that goal when he scored a second-round knockout over Pereira. In regaining the belt he first held between October 6, 2019, and November 12, 2022, Adesanya became the first two-time UFC middleweight champion, something that ex-champions Anderson Silva and Robert Whittaker failed to achieve.

In the evening’s co-headlining bout, Gilbert Burns sent Jorge Masvidal into retirement after defeating him by unanimous decision. Burns then talked himself into a backup fighter role for the as yet unscheduled, but talked bout fight between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and ex-interim titleholder Colby Covington.

Before the bouts at the top of the UFC 287 fight card, Rob Font got back in the win column after back-to-back losses with a “Performance of the Night” bonus-winning knockout of rising bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez.

Below, we take a deep dive into the stats from Saturday’s event. UFC 287’s main card, which took place at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

UFC 287 Stats

Fights and results

  • Total Fights: 12
  • Title Fights: 1
  • Unanimous Decisions: 5
  • Split Decision: 2
  • KOs/TKOs: 5
  • Submissions: 0

Fights by Weight Division

  • Middleweight: 3
  • Welterweight: 2
  • Featherweight: 1
  • Bantamweight: 2
  • Women’s strawweight: 3
  • Catchweight: 1

Fight stats

  • Total Knockdowns Landed: 5
  • Total Submission Attempts: 4
  • Total Reversals: 1
  • Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 2,669
  • Total Significant Strikes Landed: 1,077
  • Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 1,931
  • Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 598
  • Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 406
  • Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 223
  • Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 332
  • Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 256
  • Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 2,464
  • Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 955
  • Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 73
  • Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 43
  • Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 132
  • Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 82
  • Total Strikes Attempted: 3.058
  • Total Strikes Landed: 1,384
  • Total Takedowns Attempted: 52
  • Total Takedowns Landed: 14

Noteworthy statistical fights

  • Shortest Three-Round Fight: Rob Font TKOs Adrian Yanez at 2:57 of Rd. 1 via punch to head at distance.
  • Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Kevin Holland KOs Santiago Ponzinibbio at 3:16 of Rd. 3 via punch to head at distance.
  • Most Takedowns Landed: Gilbert Burns lands four takedowns on six attempts vs. Jorge Masvidal.
  • Most Submission Attempts: Jaqueline Amorim with three submission attempts vs. Sam Hughes.
  • Most Knockdowns Landed: Five fighters with one knockdown each: Israel Adesanya, Rob Font, Kevin Holland, Steve Garcia, and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.
  • Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Cynthia Calvillo lands 104 significant strikes on 333 attempts vs. Lupita Godinez.

UFC records set or tied at UFC 287

  • Israel Adesanya ties Anderson Silva for most knockdowns in UFC middleweight history with 13.
  • Chris Curtis’ 100 percent takedown defense is first among UFC fighters with at least five fights with the promotion and 20 takedown attempts by his opponents.

Stats via UFC Stats

Share this story
About the author
Trent Reinsmith
Trent Reinsmith

Trent Reinsmith is a freelance writer based out of Baltimore, MD. He has been covering sports for more than 15 years, with a focus on MMA for most of that time. Trent focuses on the day-to-day business of MMA — both inside and outside the cage — for Bloody Elbow.

More from the author

Recent Stories
‘You’re devaluing the sport’ – Israel Adesanya’s coach explains wanting Jamahal Hill next, not Chimaev
'Devaluing the sport' - Adesanya's coach explains wanting Hill next, not Chimaev
Milan Ordoñez | April 13
Former UFC middleweight champ Alex Pereira officially announces move to light heavyweight
Alex Pereira officially announces move to light heavyweight
Anton Tabuena | April 13
If I Did It – UFC 287 fallout and Endeavor forming Voltron with the UFC and WWE
If I Did It - UFC 287 fallout
Alexei Auld | April 12
Read more stories