It’s time for our trio’s UFC 287 Reactions & UFC FN: ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ Picks —

On another one of our infamous and patented ‘Care/Don’t Care Podcasts’, with your talent:

Eugene S. Robinson, author of the 'Eugene S. Robinson Substack', the upcoming "A Walk Across Dirty Water and Straight Into Murderer's Row: A Memoir", & the 'Fight Book', "Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking But Were Afraid You'd Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking"

John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist

Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow's 'The Level Change Podcast'

The format of the show:

Review our ‘Cares’ while offering up our UFC 287 reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming UFC Fight Night card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT” – by indicating if they care about the bout or not. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

For our paying subscribers on Substack, we have a special treat for you today! With our latest C/DC Substack Podcast you get some EXCLUSIVE BONUS CONTENT

UFC 287 Reactions & UFC FN: ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast, via SC

UFC 287 Reactions — At 3:40

What Transpired at UFC 287:

This 12-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, no subs, and seven hard-fought decisions, two split. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included:

POTN: Israel Adesanya & Rob Font

FOTN: Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Official C/DC UFC 287 Care Tally Infographic | Graphic: June M. Williams & Anton Tabuena

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. APR. 8 At 3:53 — 12. UFC Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (23-2) DEF. Alex Pereira (7-2) — via KO (right hand) at 4:21 of Round 2 At 15:31 — 11. 170lbs: Gilbert Burns (22-5) DEF. Jorge Masvidal (35-17) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) At 20:13 — 10. 135lbs: Rob Font (20-6) DEF. Adrian Yanez (16-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1 At 23:49 — 9. 170lbs: Kevin Holland (24-9) DEF. Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-7) — via KO (left hook) at 3:16 of Round 3 At 24:07 — 8. 135lbs: Christian Rodriguez (9-1) DEF. Raul Rosas Jr. (7-1) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Great response from a great prospect, he was leaving himself open a lot and I hope he learns from this https://t.co/ze4L3lzFyv April 9, 2023

ESPN/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS At 28:06 — 7. 185lbs: Kelvin Gastelum (18-8) DEF. Chris Curtis (30-10) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) At 30:57 — 6. 115lbs: Luana Pinheiro (11-1) DEF. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-11) — via (29-28) by split decision At 33:14 — 5. 185lbs: Joseph Pyfer (11-2) DEF. Gerald Meerschaert (35-16) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1 At 38:13 — 4. 115lbs: Loopy Godinez (9-3) DEF. Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1) — via split decision (29-28)

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS At 37:07 — 3. 160lbs: Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) DEF. Trey Ogden (16-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) At 37:21 — 2. 145lbs: Steve Garcia (14-5) DEF. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-11) — via KO (strikes) at 0:36 of Round 2 At 38:13 — 1. 115lbs: Sam Hughes (8-5) DEF. Jaqueline Amorim (6-1) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Official ‘UFC 287’ Scorecards

Check out our ONLY FREE LIVE STREAM VIDEO show which we now broadcast over on our BE YT Channel for more UFC 287 Reactions!

UFC Fight Night: ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ PICKS — 40:41

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC Fight Night event bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, April 15th., 2023.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change…

UFC FN: ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ (13 CARES)

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR. 15 — 8:30/5:30PM ETPT (9 CARES) 14. 145lbs: Max Holloway (23-7) vs. Arnold Allen (19-1) — At 51:57, 3 Cares 13. 145lbs: Edson Barboza (22-11) vs. Billy Quarantillo (17-4) — At 51:25, 3 Cares 12. 205lbs: Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (12-0) — At 50:51 11. 205lbs: Ion Cutelaba (16-9-1) vs. Tanner Boser (20-9-1) — At 50:18 10. 135lbs: Pedro Munhoz (19-7) vs. Chris Gutierrez (19-3-2) — At 49:40, 3 Cares 9. 155lbs: Clay Guida (38-22) vs. Rafa Garcia (15-3) — At 49:31

ESPN/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 5:30/2:30PM ETPT (3 CARES) 8. 145lbs: TJ Brown (17-9) vs. Bill Algeo (16-7) — At 49:00 7. 125lbs: Brandon Royval E (14-6) vs. Matheus Nicolau S (19-2-1) — At 48:17, 2 Cares (Not John) 6. 205lbs: Ed Herman (24-15) vs. Zak Cummings (24-7) — At 47:23 5. 115lbs: Piera Rodriguez (9-0) vs. Gillian Robertson (11-7) — At 46:01, 1 Care (Stephie) UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 3:30/12:30PM ETPT (1 CARE) 4. 155lbs: Lando Vannata (12-6-2) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (12-1) — At 44:57 3. 115lbs: Bruna Brasil (8-2) vs. Denise Gomes (6-2) — At 44:45 2. 135lbs: Gaston Bolaños (6-3) vs. Aaron Phillips (12-4) — At 42:22, 1 Care (Eugene) 1. 135lbs: Joselyne Edwards (12-4) vs. Lucie Pudilová (14-7) — At 42:08

MMA Podcast, UFC Podcast, Care Tally, Care Tally Infographic, John S. Nash, Eugene S. Robinson, Stephie Haynes, UFC Kansas City Picks, " class="wp-image-88433" title="caretallyinfographic" srcset="https://cdn.bloodyelbow.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/CDC-Care-Tally-UFC-Kansas-City-1024x731.png 1024w, https://cdn.bloodyelbow.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/CDC-Care-Tally-UFC-Kansas-City-300x214.png 300w, https://cdn.bloodyelbow.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/CDC-Care-Tally-UFC-Kansas-City-768x549.png 768w, https://cdn.bloodyelbow.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/CDC-Care-Tally-UFC-Kansas-City-1536x1097.png 1536w, https://cdn.bloodyelbow.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/CDC-Care-Tally-UFC-Kansas-City.png 1750w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" /> Official C/DC Podcast UFC FN: ‘Holloway vs. Allen’ Care Tally Infographic | Graphic: June M. Williams & Anton Tabuena

Be sure to follow John on twitter @heynottheface, you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @LevelChangePod. Meanwhile, Eugene is @EugeneSRobinson on twitter and @MrSleep3 on instagram.

At 52:36 — Eugene’s UFC 287 reactions on the presence of Trump & Jr. cageside At 56:22 — Eugene’s UFC 287 reactions on Dana White’s abs: Ab Surgery? Y or N At 59:33 — Eugene’s UFC 287 reactions on Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald HOF announcement At 1:03:14 — Eugene’s UFC 287 reactions, personally, on Jorge Masvidal’s Retirement Remarks At 1:06:10 — What is Eugene’s end goal in his BJJ training? Why does he think he sucks? At 1:08:27 — What’s Eugene’s favorite sub to execute in BJJ? What sub do you enjoy watching most? At 1:10:14 — What does Eugene think about the Inverted Triangle sub vs other subs? At 1:12:14 — What’s sub does Eugene prefer better? The Von Flue or the Suloev Stretch? At 1:13:33 — What are Eugene’s thoughts on the Peruvian Necktie? At 1:15:00 — Extended discussion on Eugene and BJJ topics & his enjoyment of mockery At 1:18:30 — Has Eugene had any experience delivering or taking an ‘Oil Check’? Is it legal? At 1:21:00 — What is coming up next for Eugene’s weekly projects?

Follow us as @BloodyElbow on twitter, facebook, instagram

