Subscribe
MMA News UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 UFC News
0

‘Ego check’ – Pros react to Christian Rodriguez upsetting teenage prospect Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 287

Several fighters have mixed reactions to the fight between Raul Rosas Jr. and Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287.

By: Kristen King | 3 days ago
‘Ego check’ – Pros react to Christian Rodriguez upsetting teenage prospect Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 287
April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 8: Christian Rodriguez top punches Raul Rosas Jr. in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. Miami, FL United States - ZUMAp175 20230408_zsa_p175_145 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Christian Rodriguez handed Raul Rosas Jr. his first loss at UFC 287 this past Saturday. 

Christian Rodriguez upsets Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 287

The first round of the fight belonged to Rosas Jr., who got Rodriguez to the ground and started threatening with several submission attempts. ‘CeeRod’ stayed calm, defending them and avoiding any danger from ‘El Niño Problema’. 

Though he lost the first five minutes, the next ten were in favor of Rodriguez, who stuffed Rosas’ takedowns and found himself in top position repeatedly. From there, the Roufusport representative would either deliver some heavy ground-and-pound or go for his own submission attempts. In the end, the judges’ scorecards saw the fight 2-1 for Rodriguez. 

Pros react to performances from Rodriguez, Rosas Jr.

On Twitter, fighters reacted to the fight. Some praised Rodriguez for the performance, while others sent some nice (and not so nice) words to Rosas Jr. after his first loss as a professional. 

What’s next for Rodriguez?

Following his win, Rodriguez said in his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan that he would love to compete on the upcoming pay-per-view event at the end of International Fight Week, UFC 290.

“I’ve been training with the best team, Roufusport,“ said Rodriguez. “All my teammates back home, Scott Cushman [and] Duke Roufus. First things first, I just want to say I just stopped a good hype train, so I hope you guys can follow my journey. Team CeeRod. I want to fight on International Fight Week.“

He also addressed his weight miss, which was the second time he came in overweight during his current UFC stint. Rodriguez apologized, and explained that he needs to make some lifestyle changes to ensure that he comes in on weight for his next fight.

Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Recent Stories
Cynthia Calvillo released after loss at UFC 287
Report: Cynthia Calvillo released after loss at UFC 287
Victor Rodriguez | April 13
185 or 205: To give the story a proper ending, UFC needs Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 3
185 or 205: UFC needs Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 3
Evan Zivin | April 13
WTF – Video: Kung Fu master tries to teach and spar MMA coach, guess what happens next
WTF - Kung Fu master tries to spar MMA coach, guess what happens next
Victor Rodriguez | April 13
Read more stories