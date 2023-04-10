Table of Contents
Christian Rodriguez handed Raul Rosas Jr. his first loss at UFC 287 this past Saturday.
Christian Rodriguez upsets Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 287
The first round of the fight belonged to Rosas Jr., who got Rodriguez to the ground and started threatening with several submission attempts. ‘CeeRod’ stayed calm, defending them and avoiding any danger from ‘El Niño Problema’.
Though he lost the first five minutes, the next ten were in favor of Rodriguez, who stuffed Rosas’ takedowns and found himself in top position repeatedly. From there, the Roufusport representative would either deliver some heavy ground-and-pound or go for his own submission attempts. In the end, the judges’ scorecards saw the fight 2-1 for Rodriguez.
Pros react to performances from Rodriguez, Rosas Jr.
On Twitter, fighters reacted to the fight. Some praised Rodriguez for the performance, while others sent some nice (and not so nice) words to Rosas Jr. after his first loss as a professional.
What’s next for Rodriguez?
Following his win, Rodriguez said in his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan that he would love to compete on the upcoming pay-per-view event at the end of International Fight Week, UFC 290.
“I’ve been training with the best team, Roufusport,“ said Rodriguez. “All my teammates back home, Scott Cushman [and] Duke Roufus. First things first, I just want to say I just stopped a good hype train, so I hope you guys can follow my journey. Team CeeRod. I want to fight on International Fight Week.“
He also addressed his weight miss, which was the second time he came in overweight during his current UFC stint. Rodriguez apologized, and explained that he needs to make some lifestyle changes to ensure that he comes in on weight for his next fight.
About the author