July 30, 2022, Dallas, Texas, Dallas, TX, United States: DALLAS, TX - JULY 30: R-L Amanda Nunes battles Julianna Peoa in their Women Bantamweight bout during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, United States. Dallas, Texas United States - ZUMAp175 20220730_zsa_p175_125 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña set

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC either announced or finalized seven fights this week, and a new trilogy is set.

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is going to defend against the woman she is 1-1 against: Julianna Peña. Along with the announcement of the UFC returning to Vancouver, Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports reports that the promotion has decided to go with Nunes vs. Peña 3 for its headliner. Both women have since confirmed the report on their respective social media accounts.

Nunes and Peña first fought at UFC 269, where the former was dethroned by the latter via second-round rear-naked choke in what was widely considered an ‘Upset of the Year’ contender. After slaying the ‘Lioness,’ Peña was scheduled for her first defense, an immediate rematch against Nunes. This time, the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ was bloodied and battered throughout five rounds at UFC 277 this past July. Now they settle the score at UFC 289, the upcoming pay-per-view event set for June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Announced UFC fights:

UFC Fight Night — May 20

Michael Johnson vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira — lightweight (First rep. by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania)

UFC 289 — June 10

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira — welterweight (First rep. by Nate Freeman of MMA Sucka)

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng — bantamweight (First rep. by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports)

Hakeem Dowodu vs. Lucas Almeida — featherweight (First rep. by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports)

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña — women’s bantamweight (First rep. by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports)

UFC Jacksonville — June 24

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber — women’s flyweight (First rep. by Gleidson Venga of Combate)

UFC 290 — July 8

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore — middleweight (First rep. by Gore on Instagram and later confirmed by Nickal on betr)

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator Paris — May 12

Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina — women’s flyweight (First rep. by BellatorZone)

Asaël Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu — contractweight (150 lbs.)

Bellator 297 — June 16

Karl Moore vs. Alex Polizzi — light heavyweight (First rep. by Seán Sheehan of Severe MMA)

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 152 — April 15

Adam Cullen vs. Dumitru Girlean — lightweight

Josh Reed vs. Liam Molloy — featherweight

Luke Riley vs. Kallum Parker — catchweight (150 lbs.)

Cage Warriors 153 — April 29

Morgan Charriére vs. Pedro Colman — catchweight (150 lbs.)

Cage Warriors 154 — May 6

Gerardo Fanny vs. Tanio Pagliariccio — flyweight (First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland)

Carlo Pedersoli Jr. vs. Giannis Bachar — welterweight

Guido Possidente vs. Gianluca Rocca — lightweight

Cage Warriors 155 — June 2

Jamey Lynch vs. Kyle Driscoll — lightweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 81 — April 22

Josef Štummer vs. Jonatan Kujawa — featherweight

KSW 83 — June 3

Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham — middleweight

Share this story

About the author