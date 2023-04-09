UFC 287: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal results and reaction

March 5, 2022, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - March 5: Jorge Masvidal at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal on March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States - ZUMAp175 20220305_zsa_p175_238 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

UFC 287 is coming to us live from the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL tonight. Before Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya do battle in their tetralogy, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal will meet in a match-up that could shake up the UFC’s welterweight division. Both Burns and Masvidal are unsuccessful former challengers to Kamaru Usman. However, with Usman’s time as champ ended by Leon Edwards both Burns and Masvidal are in pole position to get back into the title picture. For the 38-year-old a win over burns might present him with his last chance he to compete for UFC gold.

Follow along with Bloody Elbow as we score, analyze and react to Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal live during UFC 287.

How We Got to UFC 287

UFC 287: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal live scoring

Round 1

They meet in the middle. Masvidal pushing ahead behind a low kick. Masvidal lands a leg kick. Burns lands a body kick. Miami crowd chanting “Jorge! Let’s go Jorge!” Another leg kick from Masvidal. Burns throwing a jab, lands a right. Masvidal smiles. Masvidal lands to the thigh. Burns feinting level changes. Burns kicks to the body. Masvidal throws a 1-2 and a kick. Another leg kick by Masvidal. Burns throwing kicks. Burns lunges forward, Masvidal circles out.

Burns closes distance behind a right hand that lands but Masvidal slips away. Body kick from Burns. Burns lands a right. Masvidal kicks again. Burns lands a big punch but Masvidal answers with a right, low kick, knee combo. Right from Burns. Another. Calf kick from Burns. Burns cracks him with a right!

Jab from Masvidal. Burns shoots. Gets Masvidal down! Ends the round throwing ground and pound.

10-9 Burns.

Round 2

Burns coming forward. Lands a right. Masvidal staggered into the cage. Burns grabs him. Masvidal covers and wraps. Burns slams him! Burns inside Masvidal’s guard in the middle of the cage. Ref warns Masvidal for punches to the back of the head.

Burns peppering Masvidal with lefts. Burns lands an elbow, a punch. Masvidal content to remain in closed guard. Ref wants more output. Burns drags Masvidal into the fence. Burns passes. Masvidal stands. He almost gets free with a roll but Burns is glued to his back. Slam!

Back to Masvidal’s guard against the fence. Masvidal trying for a guillotine. Burns pops his head out. Masvidal stands, using a whizzer to try to throw Burns. No luck. Knee to Burns’ gut. Masvidal breaks free. Masvidal whiffs on a hook. Flying knee from Masvidal. They trade rights. Masvidal’s hurt more.

10-9 Burns.

Round 3

Masvidal lands a heavy kick to Burns’ thigh. Burns lands a right. Leg kicks traded. Burns charges in behind a right hook. Jab from Burns. Another. Those have some Pop! Masvidal returns the favor. Low kicks from Burns. They’re circling in cage center. Spinning back kick to the body for Masvidal! Burns with a left and a jab. Burns upping his rate. Big right hurts Masvidal! Burns winging big shots. Left lands for Burns.

Masvidal looks tired and hurt. He fires back with a right. Jab Burns. Right hurts Masvidal. Another. Huge right! Masvidal smiling, inviting him in. Solid low kick from Masvidal. A punch from Jorge. Left lands for Burns. Another big right. Masvidal with a sharp combo. Burns clinches! Cage saves Masvidal.

They’re clinched against the cage. Burns with a body lock. Puts Masvidal down. Side control. Elbows to the face. Lots of hard elbows. Oof. Burns holds Masvidal’s chin with his left and lands a right. Masvidal gets half guard. Masvidal rolls onto his kneees and elbow. Burns takes his back. A scramble. They’re out of time.

10-9 Masvidal. 30-27.

UFC 287 Results: Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28).

UFC 287 Quick Results

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira via KO at 4:21 of Round 2. (for Pereira’s UFC middleweight championship)

(for Pereira’s UFC middleweight championship) UFC 287 Results: Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28).

(welterweight)

Rob Font def. Adrian Yanez via TKO (punches) at 2:57 of Round 1 (bantamweight)

(bantamweight) Kevin Holland def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via KO at 3:16 of Round 3 (welterweight)

(welterweight) Christian Rodriguez def. Raul Rosas Jr. via unanimous decision (29-28×3)(bantamweight)

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Kelvin Gastelum def. Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2). (welterweight)

(welterweight) Luana Pinheiro def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29) (strawweight)

(strawweight) Joseph Pyfer def. Gerald Meerschaert by TKO at 3:15 of round 1 (middleweight)

(middleweight) Lupita Godinez def. Cynthia Calvillo by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)(strawweight)

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Trey Ogden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Trey Ogden Steve Garcia def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via TKO, round 2 (0:36)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Sam Hughes def. Jaqueline Amorim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Join the new Bloody Elbow Subscribe to our Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author