Pros and Cons from UFC 287: Adesanya vs Pereira 2

UFC 287 is in the books, and it saw Israel Adesanya finally get over the hump and exorcise his demons against Alex Pereira. After six years and three hard fights that had him finding a lot of success only to lose in the end, Adesanya finally got his revenge over Pereira, in what will likely end up as his signature win.

It was intriguing to see Adesanya look fully focused and serious from the lead up to the actual fight, and him finally letting loose and going back to his dancing and other antics after finally achieving his goal.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

Pros and Cons from UFC 287

RODRIGUEZ DERAILS ROSAS HYPE



PROS: I won’t hear Rosas talking shit to UFC champs for a bit



CONS: Weight miss. Rosas doesn’t have other worldly skills or credentials, so I never understood UFC’s need to sign a minor. He’s as expected, a kid still learning https://t.co/lkujn81CQK April 9, 2023

FONT KOs YANEZ



PROS: That delivered as promised, and was wild while it lasted. Yanez had his moments, but Font’s jab and and straight punches landed sharper than the looping shots coming his way, and he got the finish. Fundamentals work!



CONS: None! — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 9, 2023

ADESANYA KOs PEREIRA



CONS: None!



PROS: You could feel Adesanya's relief as he finally got over the hump. Sure iconic KO+celebration. Pereira tried to finish from the fence again, but Adesanya wasn’t hurt, stayed composed, found that beautiful counter KO. https://t.co/aw7TmVoigD — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 9, 2023

#UFC287 OVERALL



PROS: Fun fights. Iconic moments. Adesanya going from fully serious to dancing and celebrating his revenge. Pereira-Adesanya 5?



CONS: Florida. No Masvidal-Holland? Rosas deserves A LOT of time to develop, but I don't want to see that stage of his career on PPV. — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 9, 2023

