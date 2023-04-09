UFC 287: post-fight press conference live stream

UFC 287 post-fight press conference

Join us here at around 1:30 AM ET/10:30 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC 287 post-fight press conference, live from Miami, Florida. You can catch the video below and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around and participate too. Fighters like main event stars Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will be in attendance, along with the best performers from the rest of the card, including Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, Steve Garcia, Same Hughes and more.

The press conference will announce the fight of the night (if there is one) and performance of the night bonuses and includes the media Q&A with fighters individually breaking down their bouts and fielding questions from media in attendance. We often get great moments and quote gold from these pressers, so it’s definitely worth tuning in. Please note that depending on what time the card ends, the press conference may start later or earlier than originally scheduled.

