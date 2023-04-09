UFC 287 full results, videos: Israel Adesanya brutally KO’s Alex Pereira to regain title

June 12, 2021, Glendale, Arizona, USA: GLENDALE, Ariz. - June 12, 2021: for SPORTS. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya of Nigeria Red gloves defends his title, defeating UFC No. 3 Middleweight MMA fighter Marvin Vettori of Italy Blue gloves by Unanimous Decision at UFC 263 in the Gila River Arena. Glendale USA - ZUMAb177 20210612_zap_b177_050 Copyright: xTaidghxBarronx

Check back in on this post to find out what’s happening with the UFC 287 main event, which is going down from the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Tonight’s UFC marquee matchup will witness Alex Pereira defend his belt for the first time in an instant rematch with the former champion, Israel Adesanya.

Pereira already holds two kickboxing wins and one MMA victory over Adesanya, and is now looking to put an end to their multi-sport saga. What’s crazy is how close Izzy came to beating Alex in two of those bouts, but how he was unable to put him away. We all know that Izzy can hurt Pereira, but what we don’t know is if he can avoid the finishing power of ‘Poatan’ for 25-minutes.

The UFC 287 early prelims begin at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

UFC 287 Main Event:

Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira by KO at 4:21 of round 2: Middleweight Title

Adesanya started to work his leg kicks right away. Pereira started to unleash his own leg attacks, and started to pressure forward. One of Poatan’s kicks forced Izzy to switch stances. The second round saw Pereira come alive. He put some hands on Izzy to start the round, and continued to assault the calf. Adesanya then started to let his hands go, and was able too connect with some clean 1-2’s. Pereira stayed with the calf kick, and was visibly hurting Adesanya. Pereira blitzed Izzy against the cage, but then Izzy countered with an overhand right that staggered Poatan. Another overhand right was on the way followed by a flush left that sent Alex crashing to the canvas. A hellacious hammerfist connected on the already unconscious Pereira, and NEWWWWWWWWWWW!

ADESANYA GETS ONE BACK! HE KNOCKS PEREIRA OUT COLD! 😱 #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/P01reBg6je — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

