UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 immediate reaction

UFC 287 is coming to us live from the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL tonight. Atop the card is a UFC middleweight title clash between fierce rivals Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. In November Pereira TKO’d Adesanya late to take the middleweight title and give himself three wins (including two in Glory kickboxing) over ‘The Last StyleBender’. Now he’ll go for a quartet of victories, while Adesanya tries to prove he’s capable of getting one over on his own personal boogeyman.

Follow along with Bloody Elbow as we score, analyze and react to Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 live during UFC 287.

How We Got to UFC 287

UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 live scoring

Round 1

No glove touch. Pereira leg kick. Front kick from Izzy. Pereira snap kick to the body. Adesanya calf kick. Izzy switching stances. Pereira calf kick. Izzy answers. Pereira circling to his left. Adesanya throws a high kick, misses. Pereira lands 2 low kicks. High kick from Pereira. Body punch Pereira. Follows with a kick to Adesanya’s lead leg. Pereira calf kick. Body kick Adesanya. Izzy with a 1-2 body kick combo. Pereira lands another calf kick.

Body kick from Adesanya. Adesanya working the body from southpaw stance. Izzy lands a left. Pereira moving forward. Izzy lands a left. Pereira jab, calf kick. Izzy body kick.

10-9 Pereira because low kicks.

Round 2

Adesanya claiming center cage. Lands a body kick. Leg kick for Adesanya. Pereira throws a high kick, barely misses. Pereira backs him up to the fence! He’s landing! Adesanya fights off the cage, back to center cage. Izzy lands a right! Body kick!

Pereira blocks a high kick. Lands 2 to the calf. Pereira punches to the body, kicks the lead leg. Left lands for Adesanya. Jab Pereira. Adesanya lands a right. Another. A left kick. Calf kick for Pereira. Pereira barely misses a high kick.

Leg kick Adesanya. Left hand lands for Izzy! Pereira eats 2 body shots. Low kick Pereira. Izzy lands a right but Pereira rolls with it. They close and trade punches. Advantage Pereira. Pereira hurts him with a low kick! Another. Pereira goes for the kill and Adesanya counters!

Pereira is hurt by a right. Another! Adesanya follows up with a hammer fist to his prone opponent. Adesanya knocks him out!!!!

It’s over. Isreal Adesanya is the champ.

UFC 287 Results: Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira via KO at 4:21 of Round 2.

UFC 287 Quick Results

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira via KO at 4:21 of Round 2. (for Pereira’s UFC middleweight championship)

(for Pereira’s UFC middleweight championship) Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision ( 30-27×2, 29-28). (welterweight)

(welterweight) Rob Font def. Adrian Yanez via TKO (punches) at 2:57 of Round 1 (bantamweight)

(bantamweight) Kevin Holland def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via KO at 3:16 of Round 3 (welterweight)

(welterweight) Christian Rodriguez def. Raul Rosas Jr. via unanimous decision (29-28×3) (bantamweight)

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Trey Ogden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Steve Garcia def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via TKO, round 2 (0:36)

Sam Hughes def. Jaqueline Amorim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

