UFC 287 full results, videos: Gilbert Burns wins decision over Jorge Masvidal, ‘Gamebred’ retires

Check back in here later today to stay up to speed with the UFC 287 co-main event, which is going down from the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal will be squaring up with Brazilian turned Floridian, Gilbert Burns in the co-main event.

Masvidal is in the twilight of his career, having got his start way back in the day on the old Kimbo Slice street fighting tapes. He fought all the way to the biggest stage in MMA, and fought Kamaru Usman twice for the title. He also holds the record for fastest UFC knockout of all time at just five-seconds. Go wake up Ben Askren and ask him about it. Jorge is currently riding a three-fight losing skid, and hinted that a loss to Burns could spell the end of the Masvidal’s professional MMA career.

Burns is no spring chicken and has been around the block a time or two himself. He too fought Kamaru Usman for the belt, and is currently ranked #5 in the UFC’s 170-pound division. Gilbert seems to still have plenty left in the tank, and has even looked great in his recent loss to surging contender Khamzat Chimaev. A win over Masvidal would firmly reinforce Burns’ spot at the top of the division, and get him one fight close to another crack at UFC gold.

The early prelims begin at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Welterweight Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns: Welterweight

We got a little bit of feeling out to get this one going, with a lot of respect being shown on both sides. Things heated up in the final minute when Burns started to open up with his striking. He caught Masvidal with a couple of clean punches, and also scored a takedown just before the bell.

Burns scored a quick knockdown to begin the second stanza. Masvidal quickly stood up, just for Burns to take him down. Tons of control time was being racked up by Burns, as Masvidal was stuck on the bottom with a full guard. Masvidal eventually worked his way up to his feet, and managed to land a combo before the end of the round.

The striking of Burns started to pick up in the final frame. It started with his jab getting through, and then blossomed into his right hand finding a home. Masvidal backed himself up top the fence, and Burns proceeded to tee off. Credit to Masvidal for throwing back, but Burns was dinking him left and right. With about 90-seconds to go, Burns clinched up and hit a trip to put Masvidal on his back again. From side control, Gilbert chipped away with short punches to finish up the match in the dominant position.

