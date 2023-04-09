Subscribe
‘I don’t feel the same way when I get in here’ – Jorge Masvidal retires after UFC 287 loss

Jorge Masvidal followed through with his retirement hint, as he made if official after his UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns.

By: Milan Ordoñez | 4 days ago
On second thought, maybe Jorge Masvidal wasn't greased. | Imago/Louis Grasse

In the episode of the Countdown show leading up to UFC 287, Jorge Masvidal mentioned retirement. According to “Gamebred,” he would call it a career if he ended up losing to Gilbert Burns in the co-main event. 

“This could be the last one. If I lose, I’m pretty much calling it quits. But a win against Gilbert means that things are headed in the right direction. 

“So, if I roll the dice, and I do everything right, I’m going for it all. For one title or many titles.” 

Jorge Masvidal retires after UFC 287

Masvidal, who turns 39 this year, followed through with his words. Immediately after his decision loss to “Durinho” at UFC 287, he thanked his home crowd in Miami while briefly looking back on his 20-year career. 

“This is where I started my career. Now, it’s been a long 20 years, 50-something fights. Sometimes your favorite basketball player ain’t got that three-pointer no more,” Masvidal told Joe Rogan during the Octagon interview.  

“I don’t feel the same way when I get in here no more. It’s been 20 long years. I love all of you. UFC came here 20 years ago, and it inspired me to chase this dream for 20 years and 50-something fights later. 

“Hopefully, I inspired somebody in here to go fight for theirs no matter what it is. If it’s in the sports world, if it’s in the f—ng entertainment world, if it’s in whatever world, the 9 to 5. I love everybody. I love this f—ng sport. I’m a multi-millionaire, I didn’t start from shit. I didn’t have shit when I started. And I can say I’m good for life now.”

Looking back on Jorge Masvidal’s lengthy career 

Masvidal began his fighting career as a teenager in Kimbo Slice’s infamous backyard brawls. He then entered the professional circuit in 2003 and fought in organizations like AFC, Bodog and Shark Fights before signing with more recognized promotions like Strikeforce and Bellator. 

He made his way to the UFC in 2013 as a lightweight competitor, facing and defeating the likes of Michael Chiesa, Pat Healy, and James Krause along the way. Masvidal then moved up to 170 pounds where he found greater success, beating veterans like Ross Pearson, Jake Ellenberger, and recent Hall-of-Fame inductee Donald Cerrone. 

2019 became Masvidal’s biggest year, scoring highlight reel wins over Darren Till and Ben Askren, whom he finished with a flying knee inside five seconds. He also defeated Nate Diaz to become the UFC’s first and only “BMF” champion

Masvidal fought for the title twice in 2020 and 2021, both of which were unsuccessfu bidsl. Prior to the Burns fight at UFC 287 on Saturday night, he fought former training partner Colby Covington at UFC 272 in March 2022 and lost via decision. He ended his career with a record of 35-17.

