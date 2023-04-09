UFC 287: ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ | Free LIVE Stream ‘6th Round Post-Fight Show’ – BE YouTube

Table of Contents
The guys are recording immediately after the conclusion of the UFC 287 PPV (pay-per-view) event on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 – Sunday, April 9th, 2023 with a breakdown of the UFC 287: 'Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2' action-packed 12-bout PPV (pay-per-view) card, from the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.
We will have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event LIVE! On VIDEO! On our Bloody Elbow YouTube! Plus, they will bring you all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, as well as plenty of tidbits about all the prelims.
What Transpired at UFC 287:
This 12-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, no subs, and seven hard-fought decisions, two split. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included:
POTN: Israel Adesanya & Rob Font
FOTN: Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum
UFC 287: ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ fight card, updated records & full results from the event —
ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. APR. 8
12. UFC Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (23-2) DEF. Alex Pereira (7-2) — via KO (right hand) at 4:21 of Round 2
11. 170lbs: Gilbert Burns (22-5) DEF. Jorge Masvidal (35-17) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
10. 135lbs: Rob Font (20-6) DEF. Adrian Yanez (16-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1
9. 170lbs: Kevin Holland (24-9) DEF. Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-7) — via KO (left hook) at 3:16 of Round 3
8. 135lbs: Christian Rodriguez (9-1) DEF. Raul Rosas Jr. (7-1) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Zane’s Picks from The MMA Vivisection Shows on Thursday, April 6th:
Pereira, Burns, Yanez, Holland, Rosas | Curtis, Waterson-Gomez, Meerschaert, Godinez, Bahamondes, Neurdanbieke, & Hughes
ESPN/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS
7. 185lbs: Kelvin Gastelum (18-8) DEF. Chris Curtis (30-10) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
6. 115lbs: Luana Pinheiro (11-1) DEF. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-11) — via (29-28) by split decision
5. 185lbs: Joseph Pyfer (11-2) DEF. Gerald Meerschaert (35-16) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1
4. 115lbs: Loopy Godinez (9-3) DEF. Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1) — via split decision (29-28)
UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS
3. 160lbs: Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5) DEF. Trey Ogden (16-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
2. 145lbs: Steve Garcia (14-5) DEF. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-11) — via KO (strikes) at 0:36 of Round 2
1. 115lbs: Sam Hughes (8-5) DEF. Jaqueline Amorim (6-1) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
