UFC 287: ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ | Free LIVE Stream ‘6th Round Post-Fight Show’ – BE YouTube

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon & his co-hort Eddie Mercado are recording for you on a Free LIVE Stream on VIDEO for you on our Bloody Elbow YouTube Channel! It is our first Free LIVE Stream of the 6th Rd in eons! You don’t want to miss this!

The guys are recording immediately after the conclusion of the UFC 287 PPV (pay-per-view) event on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 – Sunday, April 9th, 2023 with a breakdown of the UFC 287: ‘Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2’ action-packed 12-bout PPV (pay-per-view) card, from the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

We will have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event LIVE! On VIDEO! On our Bloody Elbow YouTube! Plus, they will bring you all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, as well as plenty of tidbits about all the prelims. Be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say.