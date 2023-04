Gilbert Burns defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt Gilbert Burns showcased his grappling skills once again at UFC 287. Though ‘Durinho’ did not score a submission against Jorge Masvidal, he did manage to secure a unanimous decision win.

On Twitter, professional fighters reacted to the match.

Twitter reactions to Gilbert Burns outclassing Masvidal

Big fight here at welterweight. I see the advantage in every area for my man @GilbertDurinho #thatgym #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Gilbert by sub here ! Bet the house 🏠 🚗 & baby 😂😂😂 #UFC287 April 9, 2023

Gilbert needs that Kamaru's power to finish Masvidal lol. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 9, 2023

Burns top pressure is too much for him. #UFC287 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) April 9, 2023

Both tired — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 9, 2023

Burns throwing BOMBS 💣 #UFC287 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) April 9, 2023

Easy 30-27 for Gilbert Burns, looks like Jorge didn’t train very hard for this one. — Funky (@Benaskren) April 9, 2023

Yea I’ll be champ April 9, 2023

Dominant! All love to gamebred! #UFC287 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) April 9, 2023

My man @GilbertDurinho is just too much for him…title contention! #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Nothing fancy from Burns. Just persistence, pressure & consistency. Masvidal just couldn’t figure it out. Reaction time isn’t what it used to be but great to see him succeed in this sport after grinding for so long. Burns moves up the ladder again & gets closer to a title shot. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) April 9, 2023

