Gilbert Burns ‘100%’ sure that Jorge Masvidal was greasing for UFC 287 co-headliner

April 7, 2023, Miami, Florida, MIAMI, FLORIDA, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA -April 7: Jorge Masvidal steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC287 - Pereira v Adesanya 2 at Hilton Downtown Miami on April 7, 2023 in Miami, Florida Miami, Florida United States - ZUMAp175 20230407_zsa_p175_011 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Former welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns believes Jorge Masvidal was greasing for their UFC 287 co-headliner on Saturday. According to “Durinho,” Masvidal and his team used an “old trick” to be more slippery during the fight and make wrestling and grappling exchanges more challenging.

Despite the claims, the 36-year-old Burns ended up winning via unanimous decision to compile a two-fight win streak.

Gilbert Burns accuses Masvidal of greasing

During the post-fight scrum, Burns was firm in his belief that his opponent used an “old dog Miami trick” to gain the upperhand.

“That guy was freaking slippery. That’s an old dog Miami trick with the lotion, because he was so slippery. Wow,” he told reporters.

“For sure he did that. 100% he did. I’m telling you, I’m not (saying), ‘Oh, maybe.’ No. 100% he did. He was so slippery. Whenever you’re watching the highlights, try to see, you’re gonna see, like, he’s bright, his skin’s bright. I gotta give it up to this guy. The guy has all the tricks.”

Burns explains how the “trick” works

A veteran in the game himself, Burns explained how the “lotion trick” works.

“I know those old tricks those guys do. You know what they do? They wake up on (fight day) and they take the first shower and they put a lot of lotion in their body.

“And the skin absorbs the lotion. You do that after three hours, you do it again. And after you do it again, your body absorbs. Whenever you start sweating a lot…” (shakes his head).

What’s next for Gilbert Burns?

Burns, who improved to a record of 22-5 after the win over Masvidal, wants nothing but a title shot, next. Per the UFC brass, reigning champion Leon Edwards will face Colby Covington next at a still undetermined date.

