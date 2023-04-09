Subscribe
UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 UFC News
0

Gilbert Burns ‘100%’ sure that Jorge Masvidal was greasing for UFC 287 co-headliner

Gilbert Burns believes Jorge Masvidal was greasing for their UFC 287 co-headliner.

By: Milan Ordoñez | 4 days ago
Gilbert Burns ‘100%’ sure that Jorge Masvidal was greasing for UFC 287 co-headliner
April 7, 2023, Miami, Florida, MIAMI, FLORIDA, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA -April 7: Jorge Masvidal steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC287 - Pereira v Adesanya 2 at Hilton Downtown Miami on April 7, 2023 in Miami, Florida Miami, Florida United States - ZUMAp175 20230407_zsa_p175_011 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Former welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns believes Jorge Masvidal was greasing for their UFC 287 co-headliner on Saturday. According to “Durinho,” Masvidal and his team used an “old trick” to be more slippery during the fight and make wrestling and grappling exchanges more challenging. 

Despite the claims, the 36-year-old Burns ended up winning via unanimous decision to compile a two-fight win streak. 

Gilbert Burns accuses Masvidal of greasing

During the post-fight scrum, Burns was firm in his belief that his opponent used an “old dog Miami trick” to gain the upperhand. 

“That guy was freaking slippery. That’s an old dog Miami trick with the lotion, because he was so slippery. Wow,” he told reporters. 

“For sure he did that. 100% he did. I’m telling you, I’m not (saying), ‘Oh, maybe.’ No. 100% he did. He was so slippery. Whenever you’re watching the highlights, try to see, you’re gonna see, like, he’s bright, his skin’s bright. I gotta give it up to this guy. The guy has all the tricks.” 

Burns explains how the “trick” works

A veteran in the game himself, Burns explained how the “lotion trick” works. 

“I know those old tricks those guys do. You know what they do? They wake up on (fight day) and they take the first shower and they put a lot of lotion in their body. 

“And the skin absorbs the lotion. You do that after three hours, you do it again. And after you do it again, your body absorbs. Whenever you start sweating a lot…” (shakes his head). 

What’s next for Gilbert Burns?

Burns, who improved to a record of 22-5 after the win over Masvidal, wants nothing but a title shot, next. Per the UFC brass, reigning champion Leon Edwards will face Colby Covington next at a still undetermined date.

Share this story
About the author
Milan Ordoñez
Milan Ordoñez

Milan Ordoñez has been covering combat sports since 2012 and has been part of the Bloody Elbow staff since 2016. He’s also competed in amateur mixed martial arts and submission grappling tournaments.

More from the author

Recent Stories
‘They’re gonna see’ – Israel Adesanya wishes ‘good luck’ to Alex Pereira’s next opponents at 205 lbs
Adesanya wishes 'good luck' to Pereira's next opponents at 205 lbs
Milan Ordoñez | April 13
UFC Fight Night Holloway vs Allen picks, odds, & analysis | MMA Vivisection
Can Arnold Allen out-punch Max Holloway?
June M. Williams | April 13
‘You’re devaluing the sport’ – Israel Adesanya’s coach explains wanting Jamahal Hill next, not Chimaev
'Devaluing the sport' - Adesanya's coach explains wanting Hill next, not Chimaev
Milan Ordoñez | April 13
Read more stories