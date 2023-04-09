Dana White responds to Gilbert Burns’ title shot or bust demands after UFC 287 win

April 6, 2023, Miami, Florida, MIAMI, FLORIDA, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA -April 6: Dana White speaks to the press and the fans at UFC287 - Pereira v Adesanya 2 - press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Kaseya Center on April 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida Miami, Florida United States - ZUMAp175 20230406_zsa_p175_039 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Gilbert Burns scored a huge and important win at UFC 287 on Saturday night. “Durinho” defeated UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal in the latter’s home soil via unanimous decision, and ultimately putting him closer to another title shot.

That’s exactly what Burns has in mind. As he stated in both his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan and his post-fight scrum, he isn’t willing to accept anything other than a title fight next.

Gilbert Burns calls for UFC release if he’s not getting a title shot next

The 36-year-old Burns made it loud and clear that he isn’t accepting any other fight if it won’t be for the title. As he told reporters during the scrum, he will be the back-up challenger for when Leon Edwards and Colby Covington face each other for the undisputed 170-pound title.

“I’m gonna be a back-up. I’m going to. I’m not asking. I’m demanding that I’m going to. Because whenever they asked… any time the UFC gave me a call asking for opponents, I say yes. And now, I’m demanding.

“I’m going out there, I’m gonna do my training camp (for) five rounds. I’ll go to London, I’ll be the back-up, and I’m the next in line to fight for the title. Otherwise, let me go, my guy. Let me do my thing. These guys are making a million dollars a year in other organizations. Step up. That’s it.

“I’m a back-up for the next fight, and I’m fighting for the title next.”

Dana White says it’s a done deal

When it was his turn to speak to the media, Dana White was asked about Burns’ demands. In a concise response, he was impressed with the Brazilian’s attitude.

“I love that. You got a deal.”

The UFC has yet to finalize the Edwards-Covington fight, which is planned to take place sometime within the year.

