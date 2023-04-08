Subscribe
UFC 287 highlight videos: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Check out the full fight video highlights of Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio from the UFC 287 PPV main card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 5 days ago
December 4, 2022, ORLANDO, FL, ORLANDO, FL, United States: ORLANDO, FL - December 4: Stephen Thompson L and Kevin Holland R step in the octagon for a 3-round bout at Amway Center for UFC Orlando - Thompson vs Holland : Evevnt on December 4, 2022 in ORLANDO, FL, United States. ORLANDO, FL United States - ZUMAp175 20221204_zsa_p175_086 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

The UFC 287 PPV main card is moving right along and just witnessed Kevin Holland pull off a sweet third round knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbio.

The opening round was pretty competitive, with Holland fighting long and Ponzinibbio searching for a way to close the distance. Just as Ponzinibbio started to rally at the end of the round, Holland dropped him with a back fist after Santiago caught a kick.

The second stanza saw Ponzinibbio stay true to his leg kick, while checking the leg attacks from Holland. The jab was constant from Holland, who was delivering his volume from the outside. Holland buzzed Ponzinibbio again towards the end of the round with some hard punches, but again Santiago was able to quickly recover.

The ending came deep into the third round when Holland leaped in with a wild left hook that separated Santiago from his senses. Ponzinibbio fell to all fours and did a faceplant, and then Holland pounced on him with an academic ground strike.

Check Kid Nate’s UFC 287 play-by-play of Kevin Holland knocking out Santiago Ponzinibbio:

Rd.3-

They meet in the middle. Holland landing those jabs. Ponznibbio low kick answered by a left hook from Holland. Ouch, that low kick hurt Holland. Ponznibbio lands a left hook. Low kick hurts Holland. His left leg is hurting. 

Holland with a right hand to the face, right leg to the thigh combo. Punch-punch-kick from Holland. Leg kick from Ponznibbio and he slips. Holland asks if he’s ok. Yes is the answer.

Ponznibbio jabbing. More leg kicks. Ouch. Ponznibbio lands a big hook. Another low kick. Front snap kick just misses Ponznibbio. Ponznibbio low kick and he ducks a big hook. Holland catches a kick and lands two quick punches that end the fight as Ponznibbio falls face first!!! Left hook did it. 

UFC 287 Results: Kevin Holland def. Santiago Ponznibbio via KO at 3:16 of Round 3.

