Classic Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald war announced for UFC Hall of Fame

July 1, 2022, LAS VEGAS, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - June 1: Robbie Lawler steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 276 on July 1, 2022 in LAS VEGAS, NV, United States. LAS VEGAS, NV United States - ZUMAp175 20220701_zsa_p175_002 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

A contest that many have as an all-timer will go into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing this year.

The 2015 rematch between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during International Fight Week later this year.

News of the bout’s induction was announced Saturday during UFC 287. Lawler was in attendance for the reveal.

A violent contest for the ages

The fight between Lawler and MacDonald, which took place back at UFC 189, is known for showcasing a violent stand-up style and relentless pace that maintained until the final round.

A video package played on Saturday night to announce the fight’s Hall of Fame spot. The video made mention of an iconic moment after the fourth round where Lawler and MacDonald stared each other down, even as referee John McCarthy stepped in between them.

The brutal and bloody bout came to an end in the fifth round, as a left cross from Lawler made MacDonald crumble to the canvas and shell up.

The fight was called an “instant classic” by some after it happened. Years later, it remains a highly regarded contest.

An overwhelming 82 percent of Bloody Elbow readers voted it “Best Fight” in 2015. Readers went one step further in 2020, voting the contest as the “Greatest MMA Fight to Watch of All Time.

Lawler was a champion at the time

Back at UFC 189, Lawler was appearing for the first time since earning the UFC Welterweight Championship off Johny Hendricks the year prior. He went on to defend the belt one more time before dropping it to Tyron Woodley in 2016.

The fight was the second time that MacDonald and Lawler met in the UFC. Their first matchup was in 2013, where Lawler prevailed in a three-round split decision outcome.

Most of MacDonald’s career after the Lawler fight took place outside of the UFC, spending time in Bellator and the PFL.

Lawler vs. MacDonald II joins many other classics

Lawler vs. MacDonald 2 is the eighth fight to join the UFC Hall of Fame. Previous inductions include Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson from UFC 165 and Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar from The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 Finale.

Last year, a 2016 featherweight contest between Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi joined the Hall of Fame.

A series of prolific fighters have been previously announced to join the 2023 class. The “Pioneers wing,” which is meant to celebrate the earlier years of the UFC, will include Jens Pulver and Anderson Silva this year. The “Modern wing” will feature Jose Aldo and Donald Cerrone.

The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame is set to take place on July 6, just two days before UFC 290 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

