UFC 287 loses Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

The heavyweight fight between Karl Williams and Chase Sherman at UFC 287 is off.

By: Kristen King | 5 days ago
UFC 287 has lost Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman.

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman canceled due to a medical issue

Prior to the start of the early preliminary portion of the pay-per-view event, UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik announced that the fight was canceled due to a medical issue suffered by Sherman. As a result of the cancelation, a strawweight fight between Cynthia Calvillo and Loopy Godinez was promoted to the ESPN prelims.

Though the medical issue was not disclosed, First Round Management (FRM) representative Abe Kawa provided an update on his client.

“Unfortunately [Chase Sherman] had a medical issue and won’t be able to compete tonight,” tweeted Kawa. “He tried [his] hardest to get in there but on the advice of the UFC medical staff, they decided to hold him out and we respect that decision as his safety comes first.”

There is no word yet on when Sherman expects to return to the Octagon.

In his second stint with the UFC, the ‘Vanilla Gorilla’ is 2-5 in his past seven appearances. Sherman snapped a four-fight losing streak with a ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded third-round TKO of Jared Vanderaa at UFC Vegas 58. Recently, the 33-year-old lost a unanimous decision to Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Vegas 65.

Williams got his UFC career started with a win against Łukasz Brzeski at UFC Las Vegas this past March. The Contender Series alum then accepted a short-notice fight against Sherman, who lost his original opponent — Chris Barnett — due to undisclosed reasons. He is 8-1 as a professional.

When is UFC 287?

UFC 287 moves forward with 12 fights. Headlining is a middleweight championship fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya, which goes down at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for all your results, highlights and more throughout the night.

