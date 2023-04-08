December 2, 2022, ORLANDO, FL, ORLANDO, FL, United States: ORLANDO, FL - December 2: Amanda Ribas steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at Grand Hyatt for UFC Orlando - Thompson vs Holland on December 2, 2022 in ORLANDO, FL, United States. ORLANDO, FL United States - ZUMAp175 20221202_zsa_p175_024 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber have agreed to fight in the summer.

Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber are coming off decision wins in March

Gleidson Venga of Combate reports that the pair of flyweights have joined the line-up of an upcoming UFC Fight Night event scheduled for June 24 at a soon-to-be-announced location and venue. Ribas and Barber have since confirmed the report on their respective social media accounts.

Ribas has alternated between wins and losses in her past five appearances. Her UFC stint began with four straight wins, including a first-round submission of former UFC star Paige VanZant. Several months after, Ribas returned to her original weight class — strawweight — for a fight against Marina Rodriguez. She suffered her first UFC loss to her fellow contender, who defeated her via second-round TKO at UFC 257 two years ago.

The 29-year-old rebounded with a unanimous decision against Virna Jandiroba at UFC 267 but fell short to former UFC flyweight challenger Katlyn Chookagian by split decision at UFC Vegas 54. In her most recent appearance, Ribas won a unanimous decision against Viviane Araújo at UFC 285 this past March.

Following back-to-back losses to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso, Barber has rattled off four wins. The Team Alpha Male product has added notable names such as Miranda Maverick, Jessica Eye and Andrea Lee to her résumé since then.

Ribas and Barber are ranked No. 9 and No. 10 in the division, respectively.

Who else is fighting at the upcoming UFC event?

Aside from Ribas vs. Barber, there is only one other fight scheduled for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event in June. Undefeated flyweight prospect Tatsuro Taira is expected to share the Octagon with Kleydson Rodrigues.

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to the event as they become available in the coming weeks.

