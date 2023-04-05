Subscribe
Latest News UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 UFC Event
0

UFC 287 midweek odds: Israel Adesanya favored to get belt back from Alex Pereira

Check out the midweek betting odds for UFC 287, which has Israel Adesanya favored over Alex Pereira in the main event.

By: Eddie Mercado | 1 day ago
UFC 287 midweek odds: Israel Adesanya favored to get belt back from Alex Pereira
November 13, 2022, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA: Belt dispute between Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya red and Brazilian Alex Pereira Poatan blue during UFC 281 at Madson Square Garden in New York, United States this Saturday, 12. NEW YORK USA - ZUMAc233 0193861494st Copyright: xVanessaxCarvalhox

UFC 287 will be blasting off this Saturday (April 8th) from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida with the promotion’s middleweight title swaying in the balance in the main event. Before we get there, though, let’s go and see what the betting lines are doing before the weigh-ins.

The odds:

The oddsmakers are picking Israel Adesanya to defeat the UFC’s 185-pound champ, Alex Pereira, to regain his title in the main event. Izzy is being offered up with a small favored line of -135, with a $100 gamble at those odds possibly seeing a complete payout of -135. That leaves the champ in the underdog slot, and Pereira can be acquired with a tiny underdog value of +115. Putting a hundred bucks on Alex could enjoy a total return of $215 if Pereira wins yet again.

How We Got to UFC 287

Odds in their first MMA match:

In their initial MMA meeting at UFC 281, Adesanya came into it as the champion and a sizable betting favorite with a moneyline of -205. Pereira entered into the match as a +175 underdog. Realistically, all Izzy had to do was survive the last round and he would have retained his belt… but he didn’t.

Should Izzy be favored despite three losses to Pereira?

I’m actually a little surprised to see Israel as the betting favorite. That’s two kickboxing wins, and one MMA win that Pereira already holds over Adesanya. Two of the three were by knockout. So we’ve never actually seen Izzy beat Pereira, despite him coming awfully close, he has never quite been able to seal the deal. It seems like Adesanya needs to be perfect for 25-minutes, while the much more powerful Pereira does not.

Check out the betting odds for UFC 287, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Screenshot 2023 04 04 at 7.54.40 PM
Screenshot 2023 04 04 at 7.54.56 PM

UFC 287 fight card:

Main card:

  • Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya: Middleweight Title
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal: Welterweight
  • Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez: Bantamweight
  • Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio: Welterweight
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez: Bantamweight

Prelims:

  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis: Middleweight
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro: Strawweight
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer: Middleweight
  • Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman: Heavyweight
  • Lupita Godinez vs. Cynthia Calvillo: Strawweight
  • Trey Ogden vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: 160-pounds
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia: Featherweight
  • Sam Hughes vs. Jaqueline Amorim: Strawweight

Be sure to check back in with Bloody Elbow to catch the final betting odds on fight day, as the moneylines tend to shift a bit following the weigh-ins. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Happy hunting!

*Do you or someone you know have a gambling addiction? Get help by contacting The National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.

Share this article
About the author
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

More from the author

Recent Posts
Natan Schulte aiming to become first PFL three-season champ in 2023
Natan Schulte aiming to become first PFL three-season champ in 2023
Lucas Rezende | April 6
‘I will never face him again’ — Alex Pereira confident he ends Israel Adesanya rivalry at UFC 287 
‘I will never face him again’ — Alex Pereira confident he ends Israel Adesanya rivalry at UFC 287 
Kristen King | April 6
Francis Ngannou told to ‘wake up’ and ‘call back his boss’ Dana White by former UFC title challenger
Francis Ngannou told to 'wake up' and 'call back his boss' Dana White
Tim Bissell | April 6
Read more stories