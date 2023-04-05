UFC 287 midweek odds: Israel Adesanya favored to get belt back from Alex Pereira

November 13, 2022, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA: Belt dispute between Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya red and Brazilian Alex Pereira Poatan blue during UFC 281 at Madson Square Garden in New York, United States this Saturday, 12. NEW YORK USA - ZUMAc233 0193861494st Copyright: xVanessaxCarvalhox

UFC 287 will be blasting off this Saturday (April 8th) from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida with the promotion’s middleweight title swaying in the balance in the main event. Before we get there, though, let’s go and see what the betting lines are doing before the weigh-ins.

The odds:

The oddsmakers are picking Israel Adesanya to defeat the UFC’s 185-pound champ, Alex Pereira, to regain his title in the main event. Izzy is being offered up with a small favored line of -135, with a $100 gamble at those odds possibly seeing a complete payout of -135. That leaves the champ in the underdog slot, and Pereira can be acquired with a tiny underdog value of +115. Putting a hundred bucks on Alex could enjoy a total return of $215 if Pereira wins yet again.

How We Got to UFC 287

Odds in their first MMA match:

In their initial MMA meeting at UFC 281, Adesanya came into it as the champion and a sizable betting favorite with a moneyline of -205. Pereira entered into the match as a +175 underdog. Realistically, all Izzy had to do was survive the last round and he would have retained his belt… but he didn’t.

Should Izzy be favored despite three losses to Pereira?

I’m actually a little surprised to see Israel as the betting favorite. That’s two kickboxing wins, and one MMA win that Pereira already holds over Adesanya. Two of the three were by knockout. So we’ve never actually seen Izzy beat Pereira, despite him coming awfully close, he has never quite been able to seal the deal. It seems like Adesanya needs to be perfect for 25-minutes, while the much more powerful Pereira does not.

Check out the betting odds for UFC 287, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

UFC 287 fight card:

Main card:

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya: Middleweight Title

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal: Welterweight

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez: Bantamweight

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio: Welterweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez: Bantamweight

Prelims:

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis: Middleweight

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro: Strawweight

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer: Middleweight

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman: Heavyweight

Lupita Godinez vs. Cynthia Calvillo: Strawweight

Trey Ogden vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: 160-pounds

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia: Featherweight

Sam Hughes vs. Jaqueline Amorim: Strawweight

Be sure to check back in with Bloody Elbow to catch the final betting odds on fight day, as the moneylines tend to shift a bit following the weigh-ins. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Happy hunting!

*Do you or someone you know have a gambling addiction? Get help by contacting The National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.

Share this article

About the author