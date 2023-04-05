UFC 287 full fight card

November 9, 2022, New York, NY, New York, NY, United States: NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 9: Israel Adesanya Champion and Alex Pereira face off Ahead of their UFC Middleweight Title bout Saturday night at Madison Square Garden New York, NY United States - ZUMAp175 20221109_zsa_p175_004 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

The UFC is in Miami this weekend with a card headlined by one of the greatest grudge matches in contemporary MMA. This will be the fourth meeting of UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. Pereira is undefeated in the match-up and took the title from Adesanya in their first Octagon meeting last year. Adesanya had previously held the title since 2019 and defended it on five occasions.

The co-main event features the ever controversial Jorge Masvidal, who is taking on Gilbert Burns in a fight that could shake up the top of the welterweight division.

The entire event goes down at the Miami-Dade Arena.

How We Got to UFC 287

Main card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya (for Pereira’s UFC middleweight championship)

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Prelim card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

How can I watch UFC 287?

What comes after UFC 287?

The next event after UFC 287 is UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen, which takes place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The event is headlined by former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway versus Arnold Allen. Also on the card is Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo and Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba.

